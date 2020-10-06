Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Oct. 6, 2020 Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Runnings has moved into its new east-side store. The company bought Campbell’s Supply in January and took over the former Kmart at 3709 E. 10th St. to allow for a larger, 92,000-square-foot store. A grand opening is planned for Oct. 7-11, which will include special offers and giveaways, including a new truck. It’s open daily.

Dollar Tree has opened its fourth store in Sioux Falls. The discount merchandiser is the first tenant in a new retail center on 85th Street east of Minnesota Avenue. It’s open daily.

Wake by Tyler Blake has moved into its first commercial space. Tyler Blake Weathersby and MonaLisa Perez started their streetwear clothing brand in their home and now operate out of a warehouse in Tea. Wake does the majority of its sales from its website, theyself.co, so the space on Sunset Boulevard serves as a merchandise warehouse, office and photo studio.

Two south-side liquor stores are under new ownership. Kevin Johnson, who worked in liquor distribution, bought Liquor Mart South in August and Wolfie’s Liquor Spot in September. He expects to rebrand the stores at the beginning of next year.

W. 12th Pourhouse and Kitchen has closed. It opened six years ago at 12th and Marion.

Encore Learning Center has opened at 5111 E. Rosa Parks Way. Owner Lori Johnson also operates Gimme-A-Break. Encore cares for children as young as 18 months. An after-school program serves up to fifth grade.

The Midway Cafe in Hartford has closed for the season. Owner Rose Zeig wasn’t able to travel on the carnival circuit this summer because of the pandemic, so she parked her food stand in one of the town’s parking lots. She’s not giving up on next year’s carnival season, but plans to open in Hartford the last weekend in April or early May before she heads out on the road in the second week of May.

An independent pet supply shop is coming to central Sioux Falls. Pawsabilities will be next to Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe in the West 41st Street retail center that’s anchored by Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet. Owner Rodney Kramer hopes to open the store within six months. In addition to a wide selection of food, accessories and toys for dogs and cats, Kramer plans to carry supplies for other animals such as gerbils, snakes, birds and fish.

Parlour Ice Cream House has closed for the season. Owners Chris and Caryn Hanmer of CH Patisserie had kept the shop at 340 S. Main Ave. open through its first winter. Single servings of the ice cream are available at the bakery and other locations.

Boss’ Pizza and Chicken has opened in the food court of The Empire Mall. Unique offerings for the location include slices and personal pizzas and ready-to-go chicken dinners. It’s open daily in the former Villa Italian Kitchen space.

Poke Picks has leased the former Backyard BBQ & Grill space downtown at 323 S. Phillips Ave. Owner Kent Chan also has leased the former Taco John’s on East 10th Street and plans to open the first Poke Picks later this year. The restaurants will have a Japanese-Hawaiian fusion menu.

Luciano’s Wine Shop has opened at Dawley Farm Village. Owner Ray Hoffman closed Luciano’s North, which included a restaurant, earlier this year. The shop sells wine and liquor, and Hoffman plans to start wine tastings this fall. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Breadico opens Wednesday in The Wedge on Western, which is on Western Avenue south of 69th Street. Hours for the retail shop will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Owner David Napolitano plans to offer more varieties of bread, cookies, pastries and grab-and-go sandwiches.

In its second season, Terror 29 is offering haunted tours three nights a week through Halloween and a weekly virtual tour. The haunted warehouse and circus freak show is north of Sioux Falls. Guests can use timed ticketing to lessen wait times.

Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Make-A-Wish Montana have combined. The Sioux Falls office will serve as the headquarters for Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana. The new chapter will maintain regional offices in Rapid City and Missoula, Mont.

Excel Chiropractic has moved from 1610 S. Minnesota Ave. to 4309 S. Racket Drive, Suite 1. Silverstar Car Wash bought the building and the neighboring Vern Eide property for its future headquarters and a car wash.

M.G. Oil Co. has closed Bubba J’s at 114 N. Indiana Ave., which had stopped serving food in the summer and operated only as a video lottery casino and bar.

Envy Nails & Spa has opened at Dawley Farm Village. It’s the second location in Sioux Falls for the family-owned business. It’s open daily.

Send Comings & Goings news to Jodi@SiouxFalls.Business.