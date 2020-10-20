Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Oct. 20, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

The owners of Inca Mexican Restaurant have opened Mi Pueblo Mexican Market. The grocery store is at 2310 W. 41st St. in the same retail center as the restaurant. In addition to products from Mexico and Central America, it features take-and-bake items from Inca. It’s open daily.

A new concept from the owner of Tommy Jack’s Pub, Woody’s Pub & Grill and other bar and grills is coming to the northwest corner of 85th and Louise. Justin Johnson is planning a restaurant centered around brick-oven pizza. There also will be a bar with video lottery. He hopes to have it open by next fall.

Oh My Cupcakes has acquired Lennox-based Johnke Farm Soy Candles, which makes hand-poured soy candles with proprietary scents reflecting some of the bakery’s most popular cupcake flavors. It will be renamed and rebranded.

Nyberg’s Ace on Sycamore Avenue south of 10th Street has expanded into the former Eastside Antiques & More space. The additional space means larger departments for lawn and garden, Grill ‘n Smoke, paint, tools and housewares.

Two longtime friends have started Peplume, an online boutique, and hope to have a storefront someday. Kelly Spielman of Tea and Kristi Vondra said they offer clothing and jewelry that make women look and feel good at affordable prices. The website is at shoppeplume.com.

The 24-hour gym portion of Frontier Climbing & Fitness opens Wednesday in its new building at 5045 E. Grant St. The climbing walls haven’t been completed yet and will open later.

The Pinball Room has opened in the former comedy room space at Boss’ Pizza and Chicken, 2111 S. Minnesota Ave. It’s owned by Kasey Wheeler of Virtuality Gaming and features a dozen pinball machines from every era, including some owned by other pinball enthusiasts in the area. The Pinball Room offers tournaments and plans to set up leagues. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

A new Argentine restaurant is a combination bistro, bakery and wine shop. Tarquin Argentine Restaurant, owned by Gabriel Rivero, is in a retail center at Cliff and Benson. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

A barbecue restaurant based in a Harrisburg bar is adding a location in Canton. Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse opens Friday in Bushwhackers Bar & Grill. To start, kitchen hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Amazon has purchased 80 acres in northwest Sioux Falls from the Sioux Falls Development Foundation for a future project. According to a federal grant application to assist with infrastructure at Foundation Park, there will be at least 1,000 jobs created here with a minimum $200 million investment.

Burn Boot Camp is expanding with a new location on the east side. The second site for franchisees Josh and Danielle Schneider will be along East 26th Street next to the new Encore Learning Center. The fitness center offers unlimited 45-minute classes focused on high-intensity interval training. The plan is to open the before the end of the year.

VanDeWalle Architects is moving into the former Rehfeld’s Art & Framing space at 210 S. Phillips Ave. after 35 years next door. The firm gutted the space, which is twice the size of its current space. It’s hoping to wrap up remodeling and move in March. Rehfeld’s has reopened in its new home at 431 N. Phillips Ave.

The owners of the Archery Shak in Lennox have started the Smoke Shak. The barbecue restaurant in the archery center serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An Ace Handyman Services franchise has opened in Sioux Falls. The home-repair business is a subsidiary of retailer Ace Hardware Corp., and the local franchise is owned by Chad Burleson. Services include carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall, painting and flooring installation. Ace offers packages to cover all projects, or service can be customized for each customer. Appointments can be booked at acehandymanservices.com or by calling the office directly at 605-271-0150.

Sioux Falls-based Vast Broadband has signed an agreement to be acquired by GI Partners, a private investment firm based in San Francisco. Vast provides broadband, video and phone services in South Dakota and Minnesota. It’s owned by Pamlico Capital and Oak Hill Capital. The transaction is expected to close following satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.