Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 3, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Mr. Donuts, a locally owned business with no connection to Mister Donut, is leasing the former Taco John’s building at 1100 S. Minnesota Ave. In addition to doughnuts, the shop will make cinnamon rolls, bagels, croissants and sausage rolls, co-owner Kim Ueng said. It’s expected to open in the next few months.

Hills Stainless Steel + Equipment of Luverne , Minn., is expanding to Sioux Falls. It will open a 12-bay facility at 4100 N. Northview Ave. in about a year. It works on liquid food transportation tanks in addition to serving as an original equipment manufacturer of water tanks, fertilizer tanks, converter dollies and pup trailers. It also deals in used trucks and equipment.

Truks-N-Trykes NurseryCare and Truks-N-Trykes Early LearningCare have opened. The NurseryCare center at 4825 S. Hosta Ave. is designed to serve up to 113 children. The LearningCare center is in the former Bright Horizons building on the former Citibank campus in northeast Sioux Falls.

Icon Lounge has reinvented itself as a gastropub, putting a greater emphasis on food and offering cocktails and other alcohol to go. DA•DA Gastropub at 402 N. Main Ave. is open Tuesday through Saturday nights. The adjacent Icon Event Hall has not changed its operations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is coming into South Dakota, with plans to create a network of branches and ATMs – beginning with one at a prominent location on 41st Street. Chase plans to open its first branch in the Empire Place development, which is in front of The Empire Mall. Construction is expected to start this fall, with the branch opening in the spring. JPMorgan Chase also has an application under review with the federal government for a location at 26th and Sycamore.

RedRossa Napoli Pizza at 41st and Western has decided not to reopen. It closed in late July because of the pandemic and road construction in the area. Poke Picks has leased the space, along with two other sites in the city. Owner Kent Chan is planning to offer Japanese-Hawaiian fusion cuisine.

A New York-style pizza kitchen from the owners of Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen is coming to downtown Sioux Falls. Pizza Cheeks will be in the back end of The Hello Hi, a bar at 120 S. Phillips Ave., which is expected to open soon. The restaurant will offer pizza by the slice, whole pies, a few sides and salads.

The CBD Centers has opened at The Bridges at 57th. The shop’s products include cannabidiol harvested from hemp grown in Minnesota. It’s open daily.

Silencer Central has outgrown its buildings in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg, and has purchased 6 acres in the Bakker Landing development in Tea. The new location will combine office operations with a warehouse and machine shop for barrel-threading work. Silencer Central manages the process of buying a silencer for firearms for customers in 42 states where the firearm sound suppressors are legal.

The Attic Bar & Grill is adding a west-side location. The restaurant is taking over the former W. 12th Pourhouse and Kitchen space at 12th and Marion. It’s expected to open this month.

Sanford Health plans to merge with Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare, creating one of the nation’s largest health systems. Sioux Falls-based Sanford would become the east region of Intermountain, with president and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft becoming president emeritus after the deal is finalized, likely next summer, and Intermountain president and CEO Dr. Marc Harrison remaining to lead the organization. The combined organization would have 89,000 employees, 70 hospitals, 435 clinics and more than 1 million health plan members.

The former Pier 1 Imports location is becoming a Dollar Tree. The national dollar retailer has leased the 11,000-square-foot building near 49th and Louise. It will be the sixth location in the city and is expected to open before the end of the year.

Vern Eide Motorcars is starting Vern Eide Marine. It plans to use extra space in the new location at 4501 E. Arrowhead Parkway, the former Shopko, to display the speed boats, fishing boats and pontoons. The plan is to open at the beginning of the new year.

A Crate Deal will offer “a discount store with an entertainment twist,” according to owners Cole and Alisa Schantz. The business at 2520 S. Carolyn Ave. will start each week on Friday with 4-by-4 crates stocked with items at $7 . On Saturday, the store will restock, and items will be $5. On Sunday, items will be $2.50, on Monday they will be $1, and on Tuesday they will be 50 cents. It will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for restocking. It’s expected to open the week of Thanksgiving.

The owners of Rug & Relic have closed their storefront at the 8th & Railroad Center and changed their business model. Owners Steve Bormes and Tove Hoff Bormes are keeping wholesale operations, and one of their suppliers in Turkey has taken over online retail sales.

Jersey Mike’s Subs has opened its second location in Sioux Falls. The franchise-owned sandwich shop is at Dawley Farm Village. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Rehfeld’s Art & Framing has opened in its new downtown space in Falls Center at 421 N. Phillips Ave. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday.

A faith-based addiction-recovery ministry has opened a thrift store at 43rd and Minnesota. The Thrift Shop supports the work of Washed Clean Addiction & Recovery Ministries, a transitional home that works with men to rebuild their lives. Donations can be dropped off during the store’s hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

A seasonal business that typically offers personalized, painted creations at The Empire Mall has a new home this year. Painted by Prairie is in the Beakon Centre at 57th and Louise. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 20.

Wine & Canvas has moved from 26th and Marion to 1412 W. 41st St. The paint-and-sip studio offers sessions for adults and Cookies and Canvas classes for kids. Private parties also are available. Typically, there are four to six classes a week. The class schedule and registration are available online.

The 518 Marketplace in Harrisburg has closed. Pam Harris, the owner of Emer-GenZ Eats & Treats, started the venture in October 2018, renting space to restaurants and small businesses offering items such as home décor, jewelry and flowers. Harris moved her prepared-meal service to the Air Madness kitchen. The other remaining business, Sassy Cakes & Coffee, is back to operating out of Pipestone, Minn., but continues to sell baked goods, soups and coffee beans at Stacey’s Vintage-Art-Boutique near the Tea exit on Interstate 29.