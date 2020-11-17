Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 17, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Starting Block Nutrition has opened in a retail center at 41st and Marion. The Herbalife drink shop is owned by college students Ayub Mohamud, Amani Boas and Shodo Mahamed. It’s open Monday through Saturday.

The Man Salon is expanding to Lake Lorraine. The locally owned hair salon that caters to men but also serves women and children is expected to open before Christmas. The shop will be in one of the retail centers along Marion Road.

A Native American food truck known for its Indian tacos is expanding into a storefront. Watecha Bowl will be in owner Lawrence West’s former urban apparel retail shop at 2305 W. Madison St. He hopes to open in mid-December.

L.G. Everist Inc. has acquired United Concrete, a locally owned ready-mix supplier. The purchase allows Sioux Falls-based L.G. Everist to build on its vertically integrated approach to supply materials, mixing into ready-mix and asphalt and paving with asphalt. United Concrete will be rebranded under the Ace Ready Mix name, which also is owned by L.G. Everist.

Independent Communications Inc., the longtime owner of KTTW, Channel 7, and its satellite and translator stations, is exiting the broadcast business. The company plans to transfer KTTW and its satellite station, KTTM, to a nonprofit entity. Gray Television’s KDLT has picked up Fox and Cozi programming on two of its subchannels.

The owner of a children’s clothing and toy shop in Dell Rapids has expanded into women’s clothing. Heather Ness has opened Tattered Runway next to her Corduroy & Pixie Dust shop in a historic building downtown. The shops are open Tuesday through Sunday.

Empire Place, a new development along 41st Street next to The Empire Mall, is starting work on two retail centers and has signed two new tenants. Verizon Wireless will relocate from the mall into one of the centers. The other tenant is The Good Feet Store, a national retailer that makes personalized arch supports. They’re expected to open in late spring or early summer.

Justice “tween” clothing stores across the country, including the one in The Empire Mall, will close after the holidays, but the brand will live on through a new owner. A brand management company bought Justice’s intellectual property and other brand assets in a bankruptcy auction. Most of Bluestar Alliance’s portfolio includes brands that are sold by department stores.

Camping World has returned to The Empire Mall with a seasonal showroom. The former Sears space is filled with campers. The dealership is open daily.

A 193-unit apartment complex is starting construction in northwest Sioux Falls. Pinnacle Point is being developed by RMB Associates and is on the southeast corner of 54th Street North and Career Avenue. The six buildings will include one- and two-bedroom units.

A new online store sells traditional African clothing and more modern styles. Naomi Nibobeza-Blank has started Ubwiza Boutique. Nibobeza-Blank is a refugee from Rwanda who grew up in Sioux Falls. She teaches at Anne Sullivan Elementary.

Oh My Cupcakes has renamed the candle company it purchased. Johnke Farm Soy Candles is now Sweet Cream Candle Co.

Backdoor Garden has moved from the historic Mundt Building in downtown Hartford to a retail center at 800 S. Western Ave. near the I-90 exit on the west side of town. Owner Rickie Kunzweiler sells flowers and merchandise, offers floral design services and does event planning.