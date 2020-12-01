Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Dec. 1, 2020

Parker’s Bistro has reopened after closing in late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff members wear masks, and diners are required to wear one whenever they’re not seated. Tables have been removed in the restaurant at 210 S. Main Ave. to increase social distancing. The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the kitchen closes at 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Private events can be booked on Mondays and Tuesdays.

A new antique store that also sells collectibles and handcrafted items has opened at 3201 S. Shirley Ave. 605 Antiques owners Adam Sanderson and Christine Wrage are working to fill the 18,600-square-foot space with vendors. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Blue 42 Sports Grill and Dakota Plains Event Center in Hartford have closed, citing the pandemic for declining revenue.

American Bank & Trust has opened its new branch at 77th and Minnesota. The building includes a full-service bank, the trust and wealth management division and American Trust Insurance.

Dakota State University and Sanford Health have formed the CyberHealth Strategic Alliance, bringing resources of both organizations together to pursue cyberhealth innovation and research, and drive workforce and economic development.

The Hello Hi has started serving drinks downtown. The new cocktail bar at 120 S. Philips Ave. features more than 50 rums from all over the world. It’s open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

A longtime educational supply store is closing with the owners’ retirement. Teaching Treasures has been supplying educational items to teachers and parents in Sioux Falls since 1991. A final date has not been set for the store at 1113 W. 41st St., but it will be sometime before the end of the year.

A discount retailer that puts out new merchandise every Friday and then drops the price every day through Tuesday has opened. A Crate Deal is at 2520 S. Carolyn Ave. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The west-side version of The Attic Bar & Grill has opened. The restaurant is in the former W. 12th Pourhouse and Kitchen space at 12th and Marion. The Attic opens at 11 a.m. daily, typically closing at midnight but staying open later on Friday and Saturday nights if it’s busy.

A Sioux Falls pastry chef has a new commercial kitchen and has opened a holiday pop-up shop downtown where she hopes to have a permanent store next year. Keyes Clemmer of Prairie Cocoa & Confections began growing a following this summer through the Falls Park Farmers Market. Now, she has a kitchen on East Eighth Street where she fills online and custom orders and also offers pastry classes. Her pop-up shop is in the Jones421 Building on North Phillips Avenue. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

The historic State Theatre reopens Dec. 11 with the film “White Christmas.” After that, films are planned every Thursday through Sunday in the restored downtown theater. The space will be available to rent Monday through Wednesday for businesses, organizations or other events. Fundraising through the nonprofit State Theatre Co. continues for restoration of the second and third levels of the building, including the balcony.

Pizza Ranch in Plaza 41 at 41st and Kiwanis has reopened. The restaurant was destroyed in a tornado in September 2019. The layout is similar, but there are eight party rooms now instead of six, and the Fun Zone Arcade is larger. Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Budget Blinds of Sioux Falls will relocate from West 41st Street to a new building that its owners are constructing at Dawley Farm Village on the east side of the city. The building, which is expected to be ready in mid-2021, will have room for two additional tenants.

A new Thai restaurant is serving traditional dishes and Vietnamese pho. Pad Thai is in the former Taco Town Buffet space at 2700 W. 41st St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Pizza di Paolo has reopened after an almost four-month absence with new gas ovens that have replaced the original wood-fired one. The ovens offer five times the capacity and will help the pizzeria keep up with demand, owner Dennis Napolitano said. Reduced hours because of winter and the pandemic are 4 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The restaurant at 2300 S. Minnesota Ave. is open for dine-in, carryout or curbside pickup.

Iowa-based Access Systems has opened an office at 6330 S. Western Ave. The new location showcases printers, copiers and telecommunication solutions from multiple manufacturers, focusing on Sharp office technology. Access Systems also offers full-service IT solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.