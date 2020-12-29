Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 29, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Fine Line Designs has moved into a storefront. Danielle and Lamarquis Bolden started the home decor and apparel business out of their home. They make custom signs, furniture and clothing, and also have ready-made pieces. The shop at 2115 S. Minnesota Ave. is open Thursday through Sunday.

A native of Liberia, Fred Youboty, has started a grocery store that caters to African immigrants. Bigfredo International Market, 1112 S. Minnesota Ave., is open daily.

Arby’s has opened at 6395 S. Louise Ave. in a new addition to Cody’s Smokehouse. It’s the fifth location in Sioux Falls. For now, only the drive-thru is open because of the pandemic. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

San Diego-based Vervent has acquired Total Card Inc., renaming it Vervent Card. The Sioux Falls office, which is at Lake Lorraine, will remain here. The business provides customized call center support and financial products and services, and also issues credit cards.

Chase Bank has leased a third space in Sioux Falls for a branch. The location will be next to Starbucks on Western Avenue south of 57th Street. Chase also plans to open at Empire Place in front of The Empire Mall and at 26th and Sycamore next to Taco John’s.

Paws Pet Resort has opened a second building at its location on South Cliff Avenue. The building has indoor pools for dogs, including a dock diving area, and offers additional kennel space and a self-serve washing station. Pool time is available as an add-on for dogs in the Paws day care or boarding programs, or owners can bring them for open-swim times throughout the week.

A Sioux Falls-based employment software company is growing into new markets out of state. HireClick has opened an office in Lincoln, Neb., and is expanding to Omaha and Des Moines.

Frontier Climbing & Fitness has opened the climbing side of the business at 5045 E. Grant St. Reaching 45 feet, there are sections dedicated to lead climbing, top rope climbing, speed climbing, bouldering and auto-belay climbing. There’s also a wall dedicated to kids with a small slide built in and padding throughout. Day passes and memberships are available. Frontier’s fitness area opened in the fall.

Card My Yard has opened in Sioux Falls. The business provides celebratory yard signs for everything from birthdays and anniversaries to school sports championships and baby announcements.

Capital Services has moved into its new office at 1500 S. Highline Ave. The 48,000-square-foot building replaces a 36,000-square-foot office at 500 E. 60th St. N. The building on the south side of the Dawley Farm Village development can hold up to 300 employees, providing room to grow. The business, which provides origination, management and servicing of national credit card programs in partnership with client banks, started in 1998.

Express Gas Station has opened in a new retail center in front of the Walmart at 60th Street North and Marion Road. It offers BP fuel. The convenience store features a full kitchen, a drive-up window, package liquor, a walk-in “beer cave” and a video lottery casino.

Coast 2 Coast Athletic Club has opened on Main Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets in the former CPM Fitness space. It’s owned by Corey Vasquez, a former Sioux Falls Canaries baseball player, who also has a fitness center in Tea. The downtown gym offers a variety of fitness options with an emphasis on metabolic and resistance training. Memberships and punch cards are available.

Wells Fargo & Co. has agreed to sell its private student loan portfolio to investors, which will lead to the closing of its student loan operations center in Sioux Falls. The majority of the workers will move into other jobs within the bank in the coming months, a spokesman said. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year.

Amazon will create 1,000 full-time jobs with its new Sioux Falls fulfillment center, which is scheduled to open in 2022. The e-commerce giant has been issued a building permit for a five-story building in Foundation Park at 6700 N. Marion Road.

Anytime Fitness has opened a south-side location at 69th and Minnesota. The gym is open 24/7 and staffed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. It offers cardio equipment, free weights and items for functional training such as kettlebells, plyometric boxes and jump ropes. Individual and small-group training is available. Members have access to more than 4,700 Anytime Fitness gyms.

Case School of Music relocated earlier this year from the Western Mall to Tea. The business is in the First Street Plaza, where it was founded in 2001, and continues to offer most of its lessons online because of the pandemic. Zion Ignite, which is part of Texas-based Glory of Zion International Ministries, is using the Western Mall space for worship services.

Wholesale distributor Heartland has closed with the retirement of sibling owners Dempster and Sandra Christenson. The Sioux Falls-based business was started in 1894 by their grandfather and grew into a provider of packaging supplies, food service disposables, janitorial supplies and other products. Its seven distribution centers served customers in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana and parts of Iowa, Nebraska and Wyoming.