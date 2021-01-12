Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Jan. 12, 2021

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

The local franchise of Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop has gone out of business. The restaurant at 3500 S. Louise Ave. opened in 2010.

A native of Puerto Rico is opening a restaurant featuring traditional foods. Johanna Dejesus hopes to open La India Taina in February at 1309 E. Benson Road. The menu will include mofongo, chuletas, alcapurrias, relleno de papa and more.

Glacial Lakes Distillery is opening a taproom in downtown Sioux Falls and moving its production facility from Watertown to Hartford. The distillery makes vodka, gin and rum, and is adding bourbon and whiskey. The taproom, which might be ready to open in June, will be at 200 S. Main Ave. and will feature a large patio. Glacial Lakes hopes to be in its new building in Hartford in the fall.

Longtime boutique AMaVo is closing, but the owners are shifting into an online women’s ministry. A closing date for the retail operation at The Bridges at 57th has not been set. The store is open Thursdays through Saturdays this month. Details about the ministry have not been released.

Sioux Falls-based Renew Energy Inc., a provider of operations and maintenance services to the renewable energy market, has been acquired by Texas-based Takkion Holdings LLC. Renew will continue to provide technical support to the wind power industry. Takkion said it plans to maintain and grow Renew’s presence in Sioux Falls.

Simply Perfect is expanding into the adjacent former Rug & Relic storefront at 8th & Railroad Center. The new space will become a work area for the interior design side of the business.

A Watertown appliance store is expanding to Sioux Falls. Dugan Sales & Service will be in a retail center at 1116 W. 41st St. in the former Party America space. The showroom will feature two working kitchens. Dugan also sells laundry machines. The plan is to open in mid-March.

Melissa Matlock of Prairie View Event Hall has started a wedding planning business. Plan to Plan Weddings offers three packages for brides, ranging from taking care of decorations the day of the wedding to full-service planning.

The new owners of the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue have turned it into Liberty Hall. They’re renting a portion of the building to the Fruit Truck Market. The event space can be rented for wedding receptions and other gatherings. The business also is organizing craft and vendor markets to support small businesses and is hosting food trucks for lunch on Tuesday.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have canceled their season after the NBA G League moved all games to a single location near Orlando because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Man Salon has opened at Lake Lorraine. It’s the third location for the business started by Shawn and Stacia Ericsson in 2008. The Man Salon caters to men, providing a hot-towel facial treatment and a head and neck massage with every haircut.

Teaching Treasures has closed. Racks are being offered for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday at 1113 W. 41st St.

Tru Massage Therapy has moved to a retail center on the northeast corner of 85th and Louise. Massage therapists are available by appointment only Monday through Saturday. Danielle Schwantes started the business in 2008.