Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 26, 2021 Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness is partnering with the Sioux Falls Family YMCA to enhance its downtown fitness center and provide more programming for the kids served at the Community Youth Center, which is also housed in the building. GreatLIFE members now have access to the fitness center at 220 S. Minnesota Ave.

The owners of Truks-N-Trykes NurseryCare are building a center for preschoolers near their new campus in southeast Sioux Falls. Truks-N-Trykes Prep will serve children age 3 to 5. Enrollment will begin Feb. 1.

CJ Foods USA Inc. plans to build a $500 million Asian food production facility in Foundation Park in northwest Sioux Falls. The 700,000-square-foot building will include automated state-of-the-art food production lines, a warehouse and distribution center, shipping and receiving docks, and office space. It’s expected to be the largest Asian food production facility in North America and employ more than 600 workers by 2025. While CJ Foods isn’t announcing yet which products will be made in Sioux Falls, its brands include Annie Chun’s, Bibigo, Kahiki, Minh and Pagoda.

Digital agency Click Rain has acquired visual content firm Lemonly, creating a 53-person organization that will operate as sister companies, with each retaining its name.

A new food truck features tacos and hot dogs with Southwestern flavors. Tacos de Gringo has been making appearances at the Brandon Farmers Market and Liberty Hall. Owners Ken and Calain Leonard also offer catering.

Snapfon has moved out of incubator space at the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship into its own standalone office in Harrisburg. The company sells basic cellphones and low-cost talk and text plans.

Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse has closed its original location in Harrisburg to focus on its Canton site. Randy and Vanessa Ragatz started their restaurant a year ago, operating out of The Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg. They expanded to Canton in October and serve food Friday through Sunday out of Bushwhackers Bar & Grill.

The final piece of Thunder Road’s new indoor entertainment center has opened. A 7D theater features a dome screen, seats that move in different directions, air movements and water effects that immerse the viewer in the experience. Other attractions include “hyper bowling,” Spin Zone bumper cars, ax-throwing, arcade games and a restaurant.

After nearly a century of family ownership, Sioux Falls-based Sturdevant’s Auto Parts has been sold to a family auto parts business in Minnesota. The new owner is St. Cloud-based Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc. The 52 corporate locations and 49 independent stores will be rebranded Sturdevant’s Auto Value.

Women’s retailer Christopher & Banks has filed for bankruptcy protection and expects to close “a significant portion, if not all, of its stores.” The three Sioux Falls locations have started liquidation sales. Christopher & Banks will seek to sell off its e-commerce platform.

A new downtown apartment project will start construction soon, bringing options for what developers say could be a more accessible rent for many. Prescott Place Apartments will be on a vacant lot at 13th Street and Second Avenue. The five-story building will include 39 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom units. Legacy Developments plans to rent out the majority at less than $1,000 a month.

Vern Eide Marine has opened at 4501 E. Arrowhead Parkway. The 20,000-square-foot showroom for boats is part of the new Vern Eide Motorcars complex in the former Shopko space. The dealership carries brand names such as Bennington pontoon boats, Skeeter fiberglass fishing boats, Crestliner aluminum fishing boats and Bayliner pleasure boats.

Sioux Falls-based MSH Architects has become part of Omaha-based Schemmer. The move brings MSH from a nine-person firm to part of a more than 120-person team. The combined firm’s services include architecture; structural, mechanical, electrical, civil/site, transportation, water/wastewater and geotechnical engineering; and survey and construction field services. The Sioux Falls office will remain at 625 S. Minnesota Ave. and is expected to add staff.

A Brookings-based boutique is closing its Sioux Falls store, but a Dell Rapids shop will fill the space. The Mason Jar Boutique will take over the J.Ella Boutique lease at The Bridges at 57th at the end of February. The grand opening for the new store will be March 6. Both boutiques will keep their hometown locations.

Grand Prairie Foods has purchased the former US Foods warehouse in northeast Sioux Falls. For the past 18 months, the company has been hauling inventory back and forth to a warehouse in Sioux City. While the food manufacturing business saw its market for hotel breakfast entrees shrink because of the pandemic, it has pivoted to making sandwiches.

Dollar Tree’s transformation of the former Pier 1 Imports store is completed. The national retailer has opened its fifth store in Sioux Falls at 3801 W. 49th St., just south of The Empire Mall. It’s open daily.

A Japanese-Hawaiian fusion restaurant has opened its second location in just over a month. The newest Poke Picks is in the former Backyard BBQ space at 323 S. Phillips Ave. The quick-serve restaurant is open Monday through Saturday.

The Shop ‘N Cart on West 12th Street is now Corner Pantry, part of Rapid City-based M.G. Oil Co. The building at 4209 W. 12th St. includes The Keg, which has five years remaining on its lease. The convenience store is being remodeled. It’s open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Brian Tordsen is the new owner of Soo Sports at 85th and Minnesota. The dealership specializes in selling and servicing fishing boats.

Monks Ale House has started serving pizzas out of its new kitchen. The craft beer bar on East Eighth Street offers more than a dozen options along with a few salads.

Nrdvana, a consignment shop at 49th and Western for “nerdy things,” has expanded and also added a gaming lounge that offers access to retro console video games and a wide range of board games. The Nrdy Brdy Lounge offers monthly memberships and daily pricing on certain days.

A southern Sioux Falls event space has reopened under new ownership with a fresh, modern design and new amenities to cater to weddings. 5 Oaks, located in the former Callaway’s near 69th Street and Minnesota Avenue, is adjacent to Look’s Marketplace. The 300-person venue added a bridal suite and groom’s room as part of the renovations.

Mr. Donuts has opened in the former Taco John’s building at 1100 S. Minnesota Ave. The locally owned franchise is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and features a drive-thru window.

Sioux Falls-based Coaxis Energy Co. has acquired KALM Energy of Lincoln, Neb. The businesses provide liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas to the transportation, commercial utility and industrial end-user market segments.

Butterfly Boutique will close its storefront at 2119 S. Minnesota Ave. on Jan. 30 and return to online sales with pop-up shops and vendor events.