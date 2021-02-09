Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 9, 2021

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Journey Group has acquired two businesses in North Sioux City: MBW Construction & Engineering and Brown Wegher Residential. MBW has a niche in food production construction across the U.S. and also does other commercial work, primarily in the Sioux City market. With Brown Wegher Residential, Journey is making its first foray into homebuilding.

SiouxFalls.Business publisher Align Content Studio has launched a website delivering a customized blend of local news. Pigeon605.com offers a mix of local and lifestyle content, with a twist — readers can “adopt” a virtual pigeon, which will deliver news tailored to their interests through email and occasional text messaging.

Cigna Home Delivery Pharmacy has ended operations in Sioux Falls, but most staff members have been assigned to new roles with Cigna and Express Scripts business units. Nearly 400 employees are working out of their homes.

Barbara’s Needlepoint has moved from the 8th & Railroad Center to the Park Ridge Galleria. The new space in the retail center at 26th and Western is twice as large as the downtown shop. In addition to needlepoint supplies and finishing services, the business offers classes.

A franchisee who had two of the McDonald’s restaurants in Sioux Falls now owns all of them. Hart2Hart Inc. has taken over the five other locations with the retirement of franchise owner Rick Lessnau. Hart2Hart plans to open a central office in Sioux Falls for its operations, which include 17 locations in three states.

Sweetgrass Soapery and All Walks Trading Co. will open March 6 at 319 N. Main Ave. Owner Miranda Koltze will sell locally sourced, handmade soaps and provide space for vendors to sell products significant to indigenous culture.

Dollar General has opened in Harrisburg. It’s the 14th location for the national retailer in the Sioux Falls area. The new building is at 105 S. Cliff Ave., just south of Casey’s. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Mitchell-based Tessier’s Inc. is expanding its presence in Sioux Falls with the construction of a 42,000-square-foot office and shop complex in Foundation Park. The mechanical contractor and metal fabrication company has an office at 700 W. Cherokee St. The new building is scheduled to be done by July.

Silverstar Car Wash at 1221 W. 41st St. is closed while the business renovates the location, which it purchased from Empire Car Wash in December 2019. Silverstar is installing new equipment, adding features and remodeling the exterior. It’s expected to reopen in spring.

Prairie Cocoa & Confections is opening a retail shop in the 8th & Railroad Center. Pastry chef Keyes Clemmer has been selling her “edible art” through the Falls Park Farmers Market, pop-up shops and her website. The shop at 401 E. Eighth St. in the former Barbara’s Needlepoint space will feature a dessert bar with martini-inspired chocolate mousses, mocktails, hot chocolate and frozen hot chocolate. Clemmer plans to open in early spring.

Burn Boot Camp has opened its second location in Sioux Falls. The new east-side fitness center is at 5101 E. Rosa Parks Place, along 26th Street near Rosa Parks Elementary. The gym offers a variety of 45-minute classes — or “camps” — led by a trainer, with workouts including high intensity interval, burst and strength training. Membership provides unlimited access to classes, including at all locations nationwide. Online workouts also are available.

Cluckin’ Good Chicken & BBQ will be closed by the end of March unless retiring owner Ben Weiland can find a buyer. Weiland said his son Jona, who also owns the restaurant at 3607 E. 10th St., “does not want to carry on without me.” The Weilands got their start in 2000, taking over the longstanding Bob’s Café. They rented out the building on West 12th Street from retiring owner Bob Lyons and named the business Bob’s Carry Out & Delivery. They changed the name to Cluckin’ Good when they moved the restaurant to the east side of Sioux Falls in 2017.

Roll N’ Smoke has opened a second store in Sioux Falls. The east-side shop at 2809 E. 10th St. sells cigars, cigarettes, tobacco, pipes, electronic cigarettes, incense and other accessories. It features a walk-in humidor. Roll N’ Smoke is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Realtor Jay Sikkila has started 43 Degrees North Real Estate Group. It’s affiliated with national real estate tech group eXp Realty. Sikkila has been in real estate since the early 2000s.