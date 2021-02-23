Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Feb. 23, 2021

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

A new apartment complex is being built southeast of 69th and Southeastern. City’s Edge will be a 192-unit complex of six buildings with apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms. Features will include a community building, Olympic-style outdoor pool, themed playground area and dog park with an obstacle course. The first apartments are scheduled to be ready for residents in the fall.

Starbucks has leased space in a retail center on 41st Street east of Sycamore Ave. The coffee shop will include a drive-thru. It’s expected to open this summer.

Selah Space has opened at 117 W. 39th St. It offers 10 holistic wellness practitioners with specialties including spiritual direction, massage therapy and yoga. It’s also partnered with The Kitchen co-working space. Selah Space’s membership is $40 a month with a 25 percent discount on services. A membership is not required to sign up for classes, co-working or wellness services.

Lockwood & Zahrbock Kool Law Office is relocating to the former Discount Merchandise Center at 10th and Franklin. The building is undergoing extensive remodeling and the law firm is expected to move in later this year. The discount store closed late last year.

Average Joes Gaming has leased retail space at 27294 Verhey Place, west of the Harrisburg exit on I-29. The shop will offer access to owner Joe Hamerly’s collection of 1,500 board games. It’s expected to open in late May. Average Joes has been hosting monthly themed game nights in the Tea Community Hall.

A new offering at The Empire Mall rents motorized plush animals that can be driven on a designated route in The Empire Mall. Michele Kumar opened the Animal World franchise. Electric motor scooters also are available. The rental station is near the Sanford children’s play area.

The face and body waxing business Waxing the City is adding a second Sioux Falls location. The shop will be in a retail center on the north side of Dawley Farm Village. It plans to open in late spring or early summer.

Twin Cities-based construction firm McGough is expanding to Sioux Falls. It will open an office at 114 S. Main Ave. in March. The firm anticipates having about 20 professionals in the office and a similar number working in the field. Health care, higher education and industrial work make up the bulk of the firm’s total annual volume, with the balance being arts, community and worship.

A new antiques and collectibles store has opened at 1801 W. 12th St. Booth 202 is in the former Julz Woodworking, Antiques & Thrift Store, which closed recently. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Silencer Central will consolidate offices in Sioux Falls and warehouses in Harrisburg into the former Cigna Home Delivery Pharmacy building at 4901 N. Fourth Ave. The business, which sells firearm sound suppressors in 42 states, is growing so quickly that owner Brandon Maddox decided to use an existing building for now rather than constructing headquarters in a development along Interstate 29 in Tea.

Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse has closed its kitchen in Canton but plans to eventually open its own restaurant or a food truck. It had been operating out of Bushwhackers Bar & Grill.

Subway at 1229 N. Minnesota Ave. has closed, and the building is for sale.

Still dealing with the repercussions of the pandemic, West Mall 7 Theatres is closed until March 26. The movie theater in the Western Mall cited a lack of new movies as part of the reason for the temporary closure. It plans to use the downtime for upgrades, remodeling and cleaning.

Bailee Roeman and Kensey Allen, sisters from Larchwood, Iowa, have launched an online boutique. Willow and Roan offers clothing with a boho and Western style that suits both work and play.

The Bonus Round Bar has reopened downtown after shutting down last year because of the pandemic. The pinball bar at 127 W. 10th St. is open Wednesday through Sunday nights. The Cliff Avenue location remains closed.

Christopher & Banks stores in The Empire Mall and Dawley Farm Village will have their final day in business Saturday. The CJ Banks shop in the mall closed at the end of January. The national retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and is closing all stores. It’s seeking a buyer for its online operations.