Commercial broker’s internship led to career

April 7, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Bradyn Neises, a commercial real estate broker with Bender Commercial Real Estate Services.

Name: Bradyn Neises

Age: 28

Hometown: Howard

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

Augustana University, where I was a student/athlete competing in wrestling for the Vikings while working towards my degree.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

I’ve stayed in Sioux Falls for many reasons: Sioux Falls is a safe community, and I feel it will be a great place to raise my family; it provides the small-town feel that I grew up with but with big-city amenities, and I’ve made many friends in the Sioux Falls community!

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I have the opportunity to meet, learn and work with amazing people in the Sioux Falls community.

How did you get connected to your industry?

While finishing up at Augustana, I did an internship with Bender Commercial. I greatly enjoyed the people at Bender and the work they did in the commercial real estate industry. Upon graduation, I had the opportunity to start working at Bender Commercial and haven’t turned back.

Describe Bender Commercial in three words.

Knowledgeable. Experienced. Professional.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

With my passion for wrestling, I enjoy giving back to the local youth clubs through coaching, officiating, or organizing and running tournaments. I enjoy working with young people and contributing to their development of positive life attributes.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Chick-fil-A. Wait, we are getting one. Another Chick-fil-A!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Here in Sioux Falls, raising my family and finding ways to positively impact our community.