Commercial space coming available in high-profile building near 57th & Louise

Dec. 2, 2020

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Ryan Tysdal, Van Buskirk Cos.

A commercial space is coming available in the AlphaGraphics Building, one block east of Louise Avenue on 57th Street.

The unique, contemporary design of the building has always been attractive to potential tenants, according to Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who has the space listed for lease.

“Whenever we’ve had space open up in this building over the years, it has always leased well. It’s a great-looking building, and that resonates with tenants.”

Being in a high-traffic location is also important to many tenants, Tysdal added.

“57th Street is one of the strongest commercial corridors in the city. This area is a very sought-after part of town.”

Compared to other surrounding commercial spaces at the 57th and Louise intersection, this space is a bargain, Tysdal said.

“This is an opportunity for a tenant to plant themselves in a great location at a reasonable cost.”

It’s flexible space that could work for a wide variety of retail, service or office tenants.

The space was originally built for Tan World. While it has been modified since the original construction, it still has a great “studio” feel with open ceilings, exposed ductwork and concrete floors.

The entire east wall of the space is windows, filling the space with natural light.

Tysdal feels it could be a good fit for a salon, photographer, creative shop or medical tenant. The space is 3,246 square feet and can be subdivided into roughly 1,000-square-foot increments.

The building also has a prominent signage opportunity where the former Sun Tan City sign was located.

The space is listed for lease at $13.75 per square foot, triple net.

Click here to view the online listing.

Interested tenants should contact Ryan Tysdal at 605-376-0127 or ryan@vbclink.com.