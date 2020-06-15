Concerned about civil unrest and your business? Plan now to respond appropriately

0 shares Share

June 15, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Marsh & McLennan Agency.

Recent violence and protests against COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, police brutality and other underlying social and political causes are a reminder of how civil unrest can quickly develop and threaten people, property and communities.

Organizations need to take action, preparing for the possibility of more protests and readying themselves to respond appropriately.

Make a plan

Organizations should formulate plans of action in the event of civil unrest in areas where they operate and their people live and work. If you do not already have an emergency response plan, it is important to start planning in case a protest affects such an area.

The foremost concern should be for your people — including employees and customers — who could be either confronted by protesters or unable to leave affected locations for extended periods of time. Monitor local law enforcement and government authorities’ communications. Consider temporarily closing potentially affected locations and posting security personnel.

Consider advising employees who can work remotely to do so. At the same time, have plans in place to help on-site employees evacuate or take shelter if necessary.

Communicate effectively

The safety of your people is your priority, making how you communicate critical during incidents of civil unrest. Consider how you will communicate to key stakeholders, including employees, customers and news media. Ensure you have updated contact information for employees working at impacted locations and have the tools in place to communicate with them in a timely manner.

Safeguard business continuity

Business operations may be disrupted if a specific geographic location or key infrastructure affected by a protest becomes temporarily inaccessible. Plan for the possibility of suspending business operations, rerouting or delaying shipments and deliveries, and assigning employees or business functions to other work locations.

Consider insurance options

Property, workers’ compensation and general liability coverage could apply if an event becomes violent or destructive and causes damage or injury to your property, employees or other individuals. Regularly review — including before an event — these and any other applicable insurance policies. Take a close look at limits, sublimits, deductibles and reporting requirements. In the event a claim must be filed, be ready to provide insurers with:

A detailed list of extra expenses, including temporary repairs and lost income.

Evidence of damage, including photos and videos, if available.

Information about closures or restrictions by civil authorities and others.

Organizations and people in any location can be affected by quickly developing civil unrest and subsequent violence. You may not be able to prevent such unrest, but organizations can prepare for it. Well-planned and tested crisis management, crisis communications, emergency response, business continuity plans and appropriate insurance coverage can help you respond in a crisis, protect your people and assets, and more quickly resume normal operations.

Consult with your broker

According to Marsh & McLennan Agency risk management consultant Josh Gassen, organizations should be having conversations with their broker anywhere from 90 to 120 days in advance. The unprecedented pandemic events, rioting and uncontrollable factors such as weather are likely to have the biggest impact on property markets, but umbrella coverages also could be challenging. While insurance renewals are expected to be difficult this year, regardless of industry, early conversations with your broker provide an opportunity to assess risk appetite and placement options.