Congressional representatives to hold town hall for entrepreneurs

Jan. 20, 2021

Small-business owners and startup founders are invited to ask members of Congress questions next week.

The Founders Only Town Hall online event will feature Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota.

Founders will be able to hear updates about the state of business in the region and have the opportunity to ask the representatives questions.

The event at noon Feb. 3 will be moderated by Jaime Wood, district director for the ​SBA office in South Dakota, and Greg Tehven, executive director of ​Emerging Prairie.

“We hope to create a forum where our congressmen have the opportunity to hear the challenges and opportunities that small-business owners and startup founders are seeing in 2021,” Tehven said.

“This will also be a good chance for founders to learn what legislation is working its way through Congress that may impact them.”

Topics primarily will be pandemic relief and other small-business issues. Participants can submit questions when they sign up as well.

“Many founders have questions about recent revisions to the CARES Act and what the second round of PPP looks like,” Tehven said. “Business owners are still struggling with the business environment that COVID has created and are looking for help navigating state and federal aid programs.”

Click here to learn more. ​