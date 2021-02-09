Connecting small businesses, local lenders drives this VP

0 shares Share



This week’s Up-and-Comer is Brad Jankord, vice president of lending for the South Dakota Development Corporation.

Name: Brad Jankord

Age: 32

Hometown: Redfield

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

As a native South Dakotan, I knew I always wanted to land here. While working and attending graduate school in Minneapolis, I met my wife, who is from Sioux Falls. We loved our jobs, friends and family in the cities; however, we moved back to Sioux Falls in 2017 shortly after the birth of our first child, Grace. We knew it was time to move home to raise our family and, let me say, it was the best decision we’ve made.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

The community of Sioux Falls is a fantastic mix of the places I have lived in the past. It has the feel of a small community, like Redfield, but also has the amenities you’d find in a larger city, like Minneapolis. We get the perks of amazing parks, restaurants, sports activities and event venues with the benefit of a close-knit, caring community. I lived in Sioux Falls during a summer internship in 2009, and the growth that this community has achieved since is very exciting for me, both personally and professionally.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

In my position, I have the opportunity to work with small businesses and our local banking partners to provide long-term, fixed-asset financing to help those businesses achieve their goals around growth, staffing and expansion. The opportunity to help a new business owner realize their dream of owning and operating a small business has undoubtedly been the highlight of my position and is the motivating factor that excites me to go to work every morning.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I graduated with a degree in finance from the University of South Dakota and from there earned my master’s degree in commercial real estate at the University of St. Thomas. While in graduate school, I worked in the treasury department at U.S. Bank. Over nine years, I worked for U.S. Bank in multiple roles. In early 2020, I had the opportunity to join SDDC. It has proven to be a fantastic opportunity to merge my financial and real estate background helping small businesses fund their real estate projects.

Describe the South Dakota Development Corporation in three words.

Customer-focused, community-driven, economic development.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

When I first moved to Minneapolis, I started my master’s in religious leadership as I wanted to follow in the footsteps of my mother, who is a pastor in Tulare, S.D. Due to the trajectory of my career and future family, I put that on hold but hope to circle back in the future!

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I enjoy giving back through offering my time and passion to a variety of impactful community organizations. I find value in learning about the multiple facets of our community while engaging with the mission of these organizations. I serve on the boards of Volunteers of America, Dakotas and our church, First Lutheran. I also volunteer my time with the Sioux Empire United Way and Junior Achievement.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Upon moving from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls, I had a running wish list of my go-to restaurants I hoped followed me here. I am happy to say Jersey Mike’s — No. 13 is my go-to 😊 — and Chipotle are a welcome addition to the city. Great job, Sioux Falls! Still remaining on my wish list is Trader Joe’s! Still crossing my fingers we will see one here soon.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Personally, I see myself coaching soccer or other youth sports for my children and watching my golf game suffer due to lack of attention. Professionally, I see a prosperous and successful South Dakota Development Corporation that has increased our impact on the small businesses we serve across South Dakota.