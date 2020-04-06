Consider Easter dinner done thanks to your favorite restaurants

0 shares Share

April 7, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vanguard Hospitality.

Whether you’re looking for a classic ham dinner, an indulgent prime rib or a delicious egg bake to start the day, your Easter meals are just a call or click away.

The restaurants at Vanguard Hospitality have really stepped up with this fabulous lineup of Easter favorites. Each restaurant has a unique selection and a slightly different approach to ordering and pickup, so read on for all the details!

A feast for all ages

We love what the team at Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille has created for Easter brunch. How can you go wrong with egg bake multiple ways?

Classic favorites + more

Who else can’t wait to return to the Minervas salad bar? You can add some of their famous sides to complete a classic Easter meal. Bonus: They have adjusted portions to fit households of all sizes. Solo? Save the rest of the meal for later in the week.

Custom created

Whether you’re feeding two or a group, we love the options Grille 26 has created. Pro tip: These would make amazing leftovers for later in the week when the temperatures are supposed to drop and you really won’t want to leave the house.

Indulgent feast

You’ve survived weeks of self-isolation. Treat yourself and the family this Easter to some of Morrie’s best, ready to eat or prepped for you to cook at home.

Happy Easter from Vanguard Hospitality!