Convenient tanning coming to GreatLIFE fitness center

10 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 2, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Working in a tan is about to get a lot easier for GreatLIFE members.

Year Round Brown is bringing two level-three stand-up tanning beds to Woodlake Athletic Club.

“It’s going to be set up as a self-serve system for members ages 18 and older,” Year Round Brown owner Zach Neugebauer said.

“It’s the same equipment members are used to in our stores, and we’re bringing some of the most innovative technology the industry has.”

The system will be open the same hours as the fitness center, allowing members to check in electronically and recognize their skin type and records. The tan time won’t advance more than two minutes to prevent overexposure.

It’s similar to these tanning beds at the 41st and Sertoma location.

“We think it’s going to add a lot of convenience,” Neugebauer said. “Members can come in and use GreatLIFE’s child care and work out and tan at the same time and never leave.”

Construction has started, and the goal is to be ready for tanning in about a month.

“These will be rooms fully framed for 100 percent privacy,” Neugebauer said.

GreatLIFE members receive $10 off a membership at Year Round Brown, and Year Round Brown members receive $10 off a GreatLIFE fitness membership.

“We have a really good percentage of members who do both,” Neugebauer said.

The new addition at Woodlake is the latest in a series of improvements, including the new Revitalize by GreatLIFE massage space and a new Recovery Lounge opening soon.

“We really value our relationship with Year Round Brown and are excited to add the new tanning option on site at Woodlake for our members,” vice president of fitness Randall Hill said.

“It really is a convenience – you can come get in a workout, get a massage, take advantage of our child care and do your tanning with cutting-edge technology all with one stop.”

Ready to become a GreatLIFE member? Click here to learn more and take advantage of no enrollment fee and no payment until your second month.