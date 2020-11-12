Costco removes medical exemption, will require all members to wear face mask or shield

0 shares Share

Nov. 12, 2020

Costco is changing its policy to require all members to wear a face mask or face shield while shopping, removing the exemption for those with medical conditions.

With the U.S. reporting record numbers of new daily cases, including in South Dakota, the new policy takes effect Monday.

Members with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask must wear a face shield while shopping in the store.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some; however, we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” president and CEO Craig Jelinek said in a letter to members posted on Costco’s website. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

Children younger than 2 are exempt from the requirement.

Costco encourages members who are unable to use a face covering to use delivery options through Costco.com.

Costco was one of the first national retailers to implement a face mask policy for shoppers, putting it in place May 4.

It continues to ask members to maintain social distancing while shopping.