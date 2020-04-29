Costco to begin requiring customers to wear masks

0 shares Share

April 29, 2020

If you shop at Costco, you’ll soon need to start wearing a mask or face covering.

Starting Monday, May 4, all members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco, the retailer announced today. The requirement does not apply to children younger than 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering because of a medical condition.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing,” the retailer said in its announcement. “Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

The store continues to allow no more than two people per household to shop at once.

Beginning May 4, the plan is to return to normal business hours. Also starting that day, some warehouses will be open from 9 to 10 a.m. weekdays only for members 60 and older and those with disabilities. Guests will not be admitted.

Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to warehouses during all open hours for Costco members who are health care workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters. Health care workers, which includes pharmacists and all hospital employees with a hospital ID, and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.