Couch to 5K: It’s possible with this fast-growing program

May 5, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Cole Nelson is on the run – and posting about it.

“Today’s run was at The Outdoor Campus not far from Woodlake,” the GreatLIFE trainer wrote on Facebook. “It took me about three-quarters of a mile to get into the groove today. I was also a little dehydrated, so remember to drink plenty of water, and if it agrees with your stomach, some electrolytes. Keep us posted on how your runs are going!”

Nelson is talking via Facebook to a group of 125 and growing. They’re the first participants in GreatLIFE’s Couch to 5K program, a six-week commitment that literally strives to get you off your couch and up to running a 5K.

It has become an interactive group, with members sharing photos and running experiences while GreatLIFE experts post weekly challenges and workouts.

“We’re in our second week, and it’s going really well,” said Randall Hill, GreatLIFE’s vice president of fitness, who also is doing the challenge.

“It’s been really cool because everybody has been very encouraging and interactive. We’ve got people who have not ran at all, ever, and people who are former runners trying to get back into it.”

Many participants are using the program to help complete Mayor Paul TenHaken’s challenge to walk or run 100 miles in 100 days.

“So their training miles are going toward the 100 in 100, which I thought was a great thing for the mayor to do,” Hill said. “Cardiovascular fitness is important in fighting COVID-19, so the more we get people in Sioux Falls working on that the better we will be as a community.”

The Couch to 5K program includes plans for beginning and intermediate runners. It involves days that alternate between easy and brisk running and resting. There also are weekly nutrition challenges such as eating a lean source of protein with each meal and strength workouts that draw on GreatLIFE’s online fitness videos.

There are “brain challenges” too.

“This week, it’s reaching out to a friend you haven’t talked to in awhile,” Hill said. “Last week was writing down five positive things about the situation you’re in, so it’s got some fun things too.”

The final 5K portion of the program is still being formulated.

“What we’re looking to do is have two courses set up in the city and not have a big event but something you can run on your own or do with friends and track your time,” Hill said. “It’s not a competition. It’s about challenging yourself to do it as a start to healthier habits.”

The Couch to 5K program is free for GreatLIFE members, and you can still sign up. Email fitnessevents@joingreatlife.com.