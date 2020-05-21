Custom-built Crown Pointe beauty sits along the Big Sioux River

0 shares Share

May 21, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by homeowner De Knudson.

Enjoy the Big Sioux River from your gorgeous backyard with this exquisite home in the exclusive Crown Pointe neighborhood.

Located at 2201 E. St. Charles Circle, this three-bedroom, five-bath ranch is spacious, with more than 6,000 square feet of space.

“It’s one of few homes in Sioux Falls with direct access to the city’s recreation trail,” said co-owner De Knudson, who is selling the home.

“You’ll love the view of the rapids of the Big Sioux River and feel like you’re surrounded by nature, when you’re actually close to anywhere you’d want to be in the city.”

A parklike backyard is extensively landscaped, offering plenty of privacy and ideal places to entertain or unwind with a book.

The fenced property leads directly onto the city’s recreation trail – the perfect way to work in a walk to start or end the day, or the beginning of a bike ride along the river.

Inside, the all-brick home impresses as soon as you walk in, with a stunning entry that leads to a welcoming great room with a fireplace, gleaming wood floors and huge windows.

“It walks out to a four-season patio, where you again can enjoy the river views while dining and easily step out to a deck to check on the grill,” Knudson said.

The wood floors continue through the main level, including in the formal dining room.

The enormous open kitchen includes a massive granite island, beautiful cherry cabinetry, top-quality appliances and a cozy dining nook.

It looks out onto a comfortable family room with a second main-floor fireplace.

The main-floor master suite is waiting to be customized, offering plenty of room for a seating area and leading to a spalike bathroom and a gigantic walk-in closet.

A second main-floor bedroom also is designed as a suite.

The sprawling lower level offers so much space for family needs.

“The family room includes a bar area and lots of room for seating or customizing to meet your lifestyle,” Knudson said.

A huge office features stunning cherry built-ins and plenty of space for working from home.

“There is quite a bit of space throughout the lower level for your hobbies, your guests or your teenager who might need some extra room,” Knudson said.

“And you will likely be impressed by all the storage space – it’s very generous.”

There’s even a bonus woodworkers’ heated shop in the lower level that includes an overhead garage door.

“The lower level also walks out to the backyard, which really is a special experience,” Knudson said. “We have truly enjoyed living here and look forward to finding a new owner who will do the same.”

This Executive Home is listed for $1,250,000. For information, contact owner De Knudson at 605-310-4367.