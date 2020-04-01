Dakota Seafood closes Sioux Falls location permanently

0 shares Share

April 1, 2020

Dakota Seafood has permanently closed its location in Pomegranate Market.

The business, which is based in Rapid City, announced the closing Tuesday on its Facebook page.

“We regret to inform that our Dakota Seafood location in Sioux Falls has closed. There is a possibility of doing shipping to customers, but we are working through the details.”

The seafood market expanded to Sioux Falls in late 2017. It operated from The Bridges at 57th until moving into the health food market at 57th Street and Louise Avenue in November 2019.