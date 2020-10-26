Dakota State adds project management certificate, minor

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Oct. 26, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dakota State University.

Dakota State University has added a way to meet the needs of today’s employers — the chance for students to earn a minor or a certificate in project management.

“An effective project manager is well-organized, understands the advantages of utilizing technology and is able to communicate well with all stakeholders involved in a project,” said Dr. Chris Olson, associate professor and coordinator for the information systems program.

By 2027, employers will need 87.7 million employees working in project management roles, according to the Project Management Institute, a nonprofit professional membership association.

To help create employees prepared to function as project managers, Dakota State University added a project management certificate and a project management minor this fall.

“The new project management certificate is a 12-credit program that can be taken on its own, and the project management minor is an 18-credit minor that can be completed by a student pursuing any major through DSU,” Olson said. “Students who earn the minor will also automatically earn the certificate.”

DSU developed the curriculum by utilizing PMI guidelines that meet certain education and experience criteria. Students who complete the minor will be able to take a comprehensive exam to become a certified associate in project management, or CAPM.

“The ability to lead and manage projects requires a strong knowledge of industry and organization,” said Dr. Cherie Noteboom, associate professor of management information systems, coordinator for the doctoral program in information systems and co-coordinator for the Center of Excellence.

Olson noted that “information technology is a key factor in project management because it is used for communication among those working on the project, tracking progress and milestones, and forecasting important aspects like material needs and completion dates.”

Students who complete the certificate or minor will be able to understand the application of information technology in an organization; understand the role of managers in the planning, development and use of information systems; use project management software; apply knowledge, skills, tools and techniques for completing a project on time and within the budget; and understand and propose solutions to problems encountered in project management.

These skills will equip participants to take on strategic initiatives and work with project teams to meet business goals and objectives, Noteboom explained.

“It enables the project manager to build successful teams, coach and mentor a variety of personnel, communicate with stakeholders and connect to the organization’s mission.”

The addition of the certificate and minor expand project management offerings at Dakota State, opening project management studies to any majors and those already in the workforce. Before these additions, students interested in project management had to major in computer information systems with a specialization in project management.

“The ability to integrate project management skills into a student’s major or a professional’s skill set is an advantage that opens doors to many opportunities,” Noteboom said, adding that whether you’re working in graphic design, network and security administration, or education, the new project management certificate and minor provide students with knowledge in broad topics that will be useful in any business or industry.

“Adding a project management minor or certificate to your resume indicates your interest in leading and managing projects, which by definition integrates new functionality into the organization,” she said.

For information on project management and other areas of business study visit Dakota State’s College of Business and Information Systems.