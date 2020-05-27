Dakota State University placement rate soars as graduates continue to be ‘Trojan Strong’

0 shares Share

May 27, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dakota State University.

It’s a feeling nothing can replace.

The sense of overwhelming pride when your name is called to walk across the commencement stage of what is now your alma matter.

Hearing your friends and family cheer, taking pictures with loved ones, diploma in hand, and celebrating what is perhaps one of your biggest accomplishments in this lifetime.

For 2020 college graduates, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken these graduation ceremonies and public celebrations away.

It also has taken away internships, jobs and other professional opportunities. But despite the challenges COVID-19 has caused, students at Dakota State University have secured an impressive placement rate of 99 percent for undergraduate and 100 percent for graduate.

“I have often posed the question ‘What do you call a DSU graduate?’ The answer has been and, according to our most recent placement data from 2019, remains the same: ‘Employed!’ ” said DSU President José-Marie Griffiths.

So what is placement rate? And why is it so great?

Placement rate is defined by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, or NACE, as the “ratio of respondents who reported finding employment (full or part time), voluntary service, military service or continuing education.”

To determine this rate, universities such as Dakota State survey graduates and also use an official calculation: the total of placed graduates, divided by graduates accounted for, minus graduates not seeking employment.

For DSU, all four colleges had high individual placement rates for both undergraduate and graduate students:

Undergraduate placement rates

College of Arts and Sciences: 96 percent

Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences: 96 percent

College of Business and Information Systems: 100 percent

College of Education: 100 percent

Graduate placement rates

Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences: 100 percent

College of Business and Information Systems: 100 percent

College of Education: 100 percent

“Our consistently high placement numbers are confirmation of the relevance of our programs, the strength of our students, the knowledge and efforts of our faculty and the support mechanisms our staff provide for our students,” Griffiths said. “These are all important factors that are advantageous for our current and prospective students and ones that will help them through life’s challenges, such as the COVID-19 crisis.”

What’s even more impressive is the university’s knowledge rate, or response rate, which NACE defines as the “percentage of graduates who respond with their information” when being surveyed.

This calculation is determined by the graduates accounted for, divided by the total graduates.

Why does the knowledge rate make DSU’s placement rate so much more impressive?

“The knowledge rate is how many students responded to our survey; it supports the legitimacy of the placement rate. With 95 percent responding, we can feel very confident about the placement of our students,” said Deb Roach, director of career and professional development.

“Dakota State’s remarkable placement rates are a great way for potential students to learn more about the success of DSU graduates in the job market.”

Strength of DSU graduates

In addition to their placement rate, Dakota State graduates are staying Trojan Strong and persevering, despite COVID-19 challenges.

In the midst of a pandemic, college graduates like Bailey Belisario are entering unknown territory.

“I went on a trip with friends over spring break, and when we got back, we learned we wouldn’t be returning to campus. I’m very thankful at how DSU handled the situation, especially with moving all classes to an online format,” he said.

Belisario, who obtained his bachelor’s of science degree in cyber operations this May, was also a victim of the September 2019 flooding.

The flooding wreaked havoc on the Madison community, causing damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure throughout the area. Between the flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic, Belisario commends the role Dakota State has played in helping its students.

“They were there for students and positively encouraged them through it all. They believed we could all continue, especially when COVID-19 hit and everyone suddenly moved to an online format,” he said.

With the new learning environment, many professors and students had to adjust, especially when it came to completing course requirements such as tests, quizzes and homework assignments.

But since his degree is housed in The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences, Belisario is fluent with the online learning scenario – an advantage some students don’t have.

His biggest struggle, he said, was staying motivated and productive in classes.

“Though I’ve taken online classes before, it takes awhile to fully adapt to a completely remote schedule. You have to dedicate time to sit down, watch class videos and do the homework,” he said.

Another challenge Belisario faced was the cancellation of his internship. Though disappointed, he has chosen to use this opportunity to further educate himself and obtain his master’s degree in computer science, with a cyber operations specialization.

Over the summer, he plans to continue progressing and building his skills in cybersecurity. He’s working to complete certifications that will help him obtain job offers in the future. Like Belisario, 16 percent of DSU undergraduates have chosen to continue their education.

“I don’t have an internship, but I have the opportunity to further my education. I’m excited to have this time to learn new things. I’m trying to make the best of the situation and am staying focused on the positive outcomes,” he said.

Like Belisario, Sydney Moss also had quite the memorable ending to her last semester of college.

“I was enrolled in online classes but was completing my student teaching residency in Watertown, S.D. One day we were conducting parent-teacher conferences, the next we were told we wouldn’t be allowed back into the schools,” Moss said.

With so much uncertainty, Moss, who obtained her bachelor’s degree in secondary mathematics education in May, suddenly was facing questions that most college students aren’t prepared for.

Would her graduation be altered? Would she still be able to complete her program?

Luckily, the school switched gears to online learning, which enabled Moss to continue her student-teaching residency from a safe and social distance – an experience she’ll never forget.

Moss also credits Dakota State’s College of Education in handling her experience, in addition to many others, with ease.

“They are very understanding and willing to work with all students. I’m very thankful for their patience and willingness to answer all our questions,” she said. “They helped us finish our programs and graduate. I thank them for their dedication to their students and their programs.”

Moss has accepted a career as a 7-11 grade math teacher at Castlewood High School in northeastern South Dakota. She plans to use her COVID-19 student experience as a way to spark creativity and flexibility within her classrooms.

For all DSU graduates who may be struggling during this time, Dakota State’s Career and Professional Development department is There to help.

The department helps students and DSU graduates succeed in their professional endeavors and strives to make sure students stay professional, prepared and polished for any opportunity they have.

Currently, staff members are providing professional advice remotely and hosting occasional virtual visits for students and interested employers.

“Some of our students have, unfortunately, lost their post-graduate jobs or internships, but they’ve handled it very well. We’ve helped a lot of our students reshape their plans and continue in their job search,” said Roach, the director of career and professional development.

Roach encourages students to polish their resumes and cover letters and continue to apply for jobs while clarifying their abilities to work remote, relocate or consider graduate school.

She also encourages any job-seeking student to create a LinkedIn profile and take advantage of DSU resources such as Handshake and virtual employee visits.

Students also can get virtual assistance with professional initiatives through the Career and Professional Development office throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Staff members are available to help students write and edit resumes or cover letters, polish LinkedIn profiles or web portfolios, practice virtual interview techniques and prepare for job and internship opportunities.

“We’ve done a lot of Zoom meetings and virtual site visits,” Roach said. “Basically, the employers have different employees come and speak about their business, their role and an overall feel of what the company offers; they also cover internships and hiring. We’ve had a very good turnout for these visits.”

For information, please visit dsu.edu.