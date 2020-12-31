December #ScenesFromTheRoute

0 shares Share

Dec. 31, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Novak Sanitary Service.

Working with Novak Sanitary Service, we trained their crews to use their camera phones to share what they encounter as they collect trash and recycling. Here’s what they spotted in December.

Decked out for the holidays!

Technically, it’s off the route, but these community holiday displays in Chamberlain were too cute not to share.

Navigating the Canton countryside before the (latest) snowstorm.

But we got some amazingly warm December days too.

Santa had a little accident trying to hop aboard the train.

Holiday lights that are still on before daybreak make our routes cheery!

Such kind customers along the route!

We captured the moon before and after sunrise on the final morning of 2020.

