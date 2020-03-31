Denny Sanford donates $1 million to One Sioux Falls Fund

0 shares Share

Philanthropist Denny Sanford has pledged $1 million to the One Sioux Falls Fund to assist those struggling because of COVID-19.

“Sioux Falls has given me so much in my life and I want to make sure those hurting right now have a helping hand. We will get through this and I am happy to help the community overcome the effects of this virus,” Sanford said in a statement.

Sanford’s contribution along with a pledge from the Sioux Falls City Council to contribute $1 million brings the fund to $3.1 million.

“Time after time, Denny has stepped up and been generous to the people of Sioux Falls,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said. “As people in Sioux Falls grapple with the financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 virus, Denny has come forward to help a lot of people in need. I am grateful for Denny’s contribution and friendship during this challenging time for Sioux Falls.”

The goal of the fund is to help residents in the Sioux Falls MSA (Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook and Turner counties), who are unable to qualify for federal or state assistance avoid evictions and financial hardships if they are unable to work due to COVID-19. Applicants will be required to demonstrate financial impact with appropriate documentation.

Notification went to the first round of fund recipients this week. The dispersal, which totaled $166,000, will assist 277 families avoid housing evictions due to COVID-19 economic impacts. More applications are under review this week.

Residents of the Sioux Falls MSA who are in need of assistance can apply for help from the One Sioux Falls Fund through the Helpline Center at helplinecenter.org.

Those interested in donating can visit the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation website at sfacf.org.