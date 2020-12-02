0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Digital marketing specialist

The digital marketing specialist is responsible for implementing digital marketing tactics for client accounts as assigned. Specific duties will include local listings and review management, executing email marketing strategies, monitoring and reporting on web analytics as needed and aiding in the setup of other digital marketing tactics — i.e. CRO, dynamic content execution, etc. The digital marketing specialist also will be responsible for basic technical implementation and configuration as it relates to platform integrations.

QUALITIES

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Comfortable with data and spreadsheets.

Strong business writing skills.

Strong time management and project management skills.

Familiarity with Google My Business.

Ability to problem solve and maintain a solution-oriented mindset.

Self-starter with the ability to take initiative with minimal direction.

Knowledge of marketing technology platforms, design software and analytics software.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Understand and execute digital marketing strategies, including email marketing, local review management, marketing automation and platform integrations.

Serve as subject matter expert as it relates to local listings and online review management.

Assist in development of social content calendars and manage organic social media execution.

Maintain deep understanding of digital tracking and reporting platforms, including Google Tag Manager and Google Analytics.

Ability to understand website performance data and create top line marketing recommendations based on the data.

Potential to assist Click Rain content strategy team with website CMS content population, email building and more.

The ability to multitask, taking on a variety of roles and responsibilities for the good of the company and clients.

Participate in client meetings as needed.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE

Three-plus years of similar experience – agency experience is a plus.

Why should you join our crew?

We focus on you and provide a culture that promotes your personal and professional growth.

We have the benefits you’d expect from an agency: the good stuff like medical, dental and vision insurance, matching 401(k), personalized career growth plans, etc. But we also offer remote work flexibility, summer hours, company-paid volunteer time, casual dress, wellness membership reimbursement, a great team of people and more.

We were founded on the belief that people come first, and we plan to keep it that way.

If you love technology and digital marketing, and you want to work where your well-being is No. 1, apply today!