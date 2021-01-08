‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ heads downtown to Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

0 shares Share

Jan. 8, 2021

The distinctive flavors of Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen were a hit with Food Network star Guy Fieri.

The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” star cooked with chef Jordan Taylor on tonight’s episode. Taylor co-founded the restaurant at 600 N. Main Ave. with Barry Putzke in 2017.

The segment featured the signature Bread & Circus Vietnamese fried chicken sandwich – a buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh with dipping sauce Nuoc cham, Bahn Mi pickles and cilantro aioli on a brioche bun from Look’s Marketplace.

“What a monster” Fieri said. “Everything is done right. One minute it’s a Nashville chicken sandwich; the next minute it’s a Bahn Mi. It depends what bite you get.”

Fieri then brought seventh grader Derek Gerlach into the kitchen for a taste test. Gerlach, who’s a big fan of the show, has battled cancer since 2018.

“I want you to give me your DDD explanation of what the sandwich tastes like,” Fieri said.

“It’s really good,” Gerlach said. “The chicken’s really nice and crispy.”

Taylor then prepared his curried cauliflower, with roasted cauliflower, yellow curry, red lentil hummus, arugula and radish served on naan.

“That is one of the better curries I have tried in a while in or out of an Indian restaurant … It’s balanced, it’s fragrant it’s fresh, it’s a real curry,” Fieri said.

“Naan’s a great vessel. Vegetarian, not vegetarian, like curry or don’t like curry, I don’t care what it is — that sandwich right there will blow your doors off.”

The segment also mentioned how the downtown landscape has improved considerably around the sandwich shop in the last four years before Fieri ended with more praise for Taylor’s work.

“Balanced, creative, the list goes on and on. Excellent, brother,” he said.

Your next chance to catch a Sioux Falls restaurant on the show is Jan. 29, when Look’s Marketplace will be featured.

Daily Clean Food & Drink also will appear on an upcoming episode that hasn’t been scheduled yet.

