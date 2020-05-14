0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Director, actuarial services

JOB SUMMARY

Manage and apply resources to general actuarial service operations, guided by experience, organizational goals and operational strategies. Responsible for oversight and direction of the underwriting team. Provides block-level pricing consultation for large fully insured and self-funded groups, small groups, individual lines, including Medicare and Medicaid. Works with internal and external resources to analyze and assist with product level premium rate filings. Work on complex actuarial matters where analysis of issues, data and process require advanced specialist knowledge and in-depth industry and technical knowledge.

Support and provide leadership on all aspects of the enterprise actuarial functions, balancing growth and profitability goals. Rely on extensive experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals with a wide degree of creativity and latitude.

Develop the enterprise premium rate structure through actuarially sound and competitive regular and systematic analysis and forecasting of financial and statistical data, and provide income in accordance with enterprise goals and objectives.

Provide support as needed in order to evaluate evaluate and create programs to appropriately address all areas of financial risk. Provide actuarial analytical support, pricing, reserve analysis, loss experience, rate flings, underwriting, program profitability and performance.

Oversee the Underwriting function that primarily includes large group renewals. Develops policies and procedures and ensures department compliance with federal and state laws. Ensures sound underwriting practices for optimal financial performance. Manages staff to analyze and communicate observations regarding claims utilization and cost trends to management team, agents, brokers and employer groups. Responsible for providing support for clients in current and future benefit decisions. Must be able to demonstrate use of their knowledge in optimizing the financial integrity and system of various healthcare activities.

Support monthly financial process with needed analysis to evaluate variance between budget and actual results by line of business. Conduct ad hoc program loss experience reviews and reporting and analysis, including trend analysis by line of business.

Analyze current and past trends in key performance indicators, including utilization and unit price trends. Conduct quarterly and monthly financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting. Analyze complex financial information and reports to provide accurate and timely actuarial recommendations to management.

Collect, analyze and interpret loss experience data, including estimating Insurance incurred, but not reported (IBNR) reserves and forecasting current new business and renewal rate levels.

Develop ad hoc analyses or data as needed to support strategic goals and communicate to management.

About Sanford Health:

At Sanford Health, we are dedicated to the work of health and healing.

Every day, we show that commitment by delivering the highest quality of care to the communities we serve.

We are leaders in health care and strive to provide patients across the region with convenient access to expert medical care, leading-edge technologies and world-class facilities.

In addition to strong clinical care, we also are committed to research, education and community growth.

We engage in medical research to not only discover innovative ways to provide care but also to find cures for common diseases.

We continuously seek new ways to achieve our vision of improving the human condition here in your community, across the region and around the world.

The entire team at Sanford Health recognizes the value of healthy families and communities.

We continue to gain momentum and expand our reach. Together, we can make a positive difference now and in the future.

For qualifications and a link to apply, click here.