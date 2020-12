0 shares Share

Director of public relations

At POET, it is our mission to be good stewards of the Earth by converting renewable resources to energy and other valuable goods as effectively as humanly possible. For over 30 years, our drive and passion to change the world has enabled us to become the largest producer and marketer of biofuels in the world.

JOB SUMMARY

The director of public relations is an exciting role at POET! This position will serve as the company spokesperson and a leading member of POET’s government affairs and communications team. This person is responsible for developing and executing national, regional and local public relations and media engagement strategies. The ideal candidate has extensive experience in public relations and crisis communications. Involvement working to advance environment, health, sustainability, agriculture or social justice issues is preferred. A demonstrated track record of developing media relationships and a comprehensive understanding of the public relations landscape and how various communications channels work are required. The selected candidate will have the opportunity to take a principal role in driving media coverage of POET’s innovative leadership and promoting the national conversation about the many benefits of renewable biofuels and coproducts. As the director of public relations, you will ensure that POET’s public relations plans are compelling and consistent to reinforce our vision, mission and priorities.

