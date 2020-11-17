Discounts, special offers, free food await at GreatLIFE member appreciation day

0 shares Share

Nov. 17, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

It’s not as easy to throw a party these days – but this option might be even a bit better.

Instead of member appreciation parties at GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness, GreatLIFE is working with its partner businesses to say thanks to members.

It starts this week on Thursday when GreatLIFE members are invited to the new Fit My Feet Orthotics & Shoes location at 3534 S. Western Ave.

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., check out the new store and be ready to feel like a VIP.

“We love the location, and everyone is embracing some of the new models of shoes,” owner Nick Kolterman said.

“We’re a corporate partner of GreatLIFE, and I said let’s just knock this out of the park. So we involved other GreatLIFE partners, and it’s going to be awesome.”

To start, members will receive 15 percent off at Fit My Feet. That’s available anytime, but on member appreciation day they also will receive a free pair of socks with a purchase while supplies last.

“And those are a $13.99 value,” Kolterman said. “But what we really want GreatLIFE members to know is that we carry a lot of sports and athletic-type shoes that are tailored for people who work out. So if someone comes to GreatLIFE and maybe has shin splints or foot pain, we can tailor for those.”

Fit My Feet carries Alegria, Brooks, Keen, Merrell and New Balance options for running shoes, with experts to help find the right pair for every workout style.

Play pickleball? There’s a shoe for that too.

“We just got four styles of pickleball shoes in. That’s huge, and GreatLIFE does a ton of pickleball. It’s exploding,” Kolterman said. “Nobody carried pickleball shoes, so we bought four styles: two men’s, two women’s.”

But back to the event. Yes, you can score a great deal on shoes and free socks. But you can dine your way through the day too.

Bagel Boy will be there from 9 a.m. to noon with free coffee and bagels.

Need some sugar to get through the afternoon? Nothing Bundt Cakes will be on hand with deliciousness from noon to 5 p.m. And wind down the day with cheese from Stensland Family Farms and wine tastings from Strawbale Winery.

“So people can come in the morning if they’re not working; they can come over lunch. I wanted it to be a whole day event, so we didn’t get bombarded,” Kolterman said.

“We can’t wait to welcome the members into the store and say thank you.”