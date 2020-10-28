Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Summit offers insight on ‘bridging the opportunity gap’

0 shares Share

Business and community leaders can learn how to tap the potential of the emerging workforce in Sioux Falls and embrace its growing diversity at an upcoming event.

The Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Summit, themed “Bridging the Opportunity Gap,” will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Holiday Inn City Centre in downtown Sioux Falls.

There will be both in-person and virtual attendance options.

“We look forward to hosting an important conversation around integrating and understanding our emerging diverse workforce,” said Moses Tut, president and CEO of event organizer Conscious Youth Solutions.

“Diversity today means more than race and gender. There’s growing significance placed on creating environments where a variety of different voices are encouraged and heard. These voices come from people who may or may not be of the same gender, race or ethnicity. Diversity in the workplace today can include a variety of representations.”

Keynote speakers include Jonathan Weinhagen, president of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. Panels will focus on law enforcement agencies and community employers and leaders.

“This is a valuable event for everyone from business leaders to politicians, city stakeholders, HR professionals and community leaders looking for new perspectives on engaging diverse communities,” Tut said.

Past events have drawn positive feedback from attendees, including:

“It was a great day and I learned so much! Great work and looking forward to the next Annual Diversity Conference!”

“Very heartfelt lessons. Good topics. Good food. Opening and closing speakers were amazing! So many great concepts to take back to my department. Thank you for organizing this opportunity.”

This year’s event is a more vocal, action-oriented approach, which is needed in this moment, Tut said.

“How do we begin to understand the heightened socioeconomic experience and have empathy for those affected and provide a new framework of how we care for these vulnerable populations?” he said. “We need to see that the city of Sioux Falls cares for communities of color while upholding the promise of a better quality of life for all.”

Topics will be based on the city’s changing landscape and need to continue dialogue around empowering its emerging workforce, he said. Presenters will include concrete tools, techniques and information that participants can use and find valuable in their workplaces.

“More than ever, it is apparent the need to come together as a collective group to tackle the issues of workforce development,” Tut said.

