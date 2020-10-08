Divine six-bedroom home in Grand Prairie blends grace and grandeur

0 shares Share

This exquisite story-and-a-half home in the luxurious Grand Prairie neighborhood will delight you from the moment you step into its grand entry.

Located at 7300 S. Shadow Creek Ave., this six-bedroom, five-bath home offers nearly 5,000 square feet of beautifully designed space.

“This home has a ‘wow’ factor right from the start and only impresses you more as you experience every facet of it,” listing agent Greta Bruggeman said.

The gracious foyer unfolds with 20-foot ceilings and alluring architectural features.

“The main level is so spacious and has an outstanding layout,” Bruggeman said.

A dine-in kitchen features a generous walk-in pantry and gorgeously detailed ceiling.

A fabulous formal dining room easily create memorable meals.

And an entire wall of windows accented by a floor-ceiling fireplace make the living room a truly remarkable gathering space.

“The owners’ suite is such a retreat – it has everything,” Bruggeman added.

“You’ll find two walk-in closets, two vanities, a walk-in tile shower and inviting soaking tub.”

Plus, there’s an additional full en-suite main floor second bedroom, along with a convenient drop zone, main floor laundry and half bath.

“As household size expands, you have plenty of space for everyone, but you also have all you need so easily accessible on one floor,” Bruggeman said.

Wind your way upstairs and discover panoramic views along with two more bedrooms and a full bath.

And the walkout level offers another two bedrooms, a full bath and everything you need to entertain.

“It’s all here,” Bruggeman said. “An expansive, comfortable family room, a gaming area, wet bar, wine cellar, theater room and even a bonus space perfect for your hobbies.”

And don’t forget the exclusive amenities you’ll enjoy as part of the Grand Prairie neighborhood.

“Your swimming, tennis, playground and community gathering place are just a convenient walk away,” Bruggeman said. “Plus you’re in the heart of south Sioux Falls, near great schools, workplaces, shopping and dining.”

This Executive Home is listed for $899,900. For information or a private showing, contact Greta Bruggeman at 605-838-8396.