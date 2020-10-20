Does your student have an ACT test coming up? This investment often leads to higher scores

0 shares Share

Oct. 20, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Sylvan Learning of Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls mom wasn’t aware that Sylvan Learning Center of Sioux Falls offered ACT test prep — until she saw a voucher for it on a fundraising auction.

“It intrigued me when I saw it, and I read their explanation on how it had success improving scores, so I started bidding and ended up getting it, and I was grateful I did.”

Her son had already taken the ACT test early in his junior year and scored well. But having gone through college admissions and scholarship applications with her older child, she had learned improving even a few points could make a big difference.

“It can mean an extra $3,000 to $5,000 a year in scholarships in some cases, and over four years that’s a significant difference, especially for the money you’re spending up front on test prep,” she said. “It pays off well above the investment of time and money.”

Her son went through 30 sessions fairly close to his next test date in June.

“He didn’t complain, ever. He was engaged in the process and willing to work when he did it,” she said. “And it was very tailored to where we wanted the most time spent. There are certain components to the program that are helpful for everyone, including general testing tips, but it’s very customized to being able to spend more time on certain subjects with teachers who specialize in those subjects.”

If group sessions aren’t the best fit, Sylvan also is very accommodating with individual sessions, she added.

“I felt like it was very efficient, very easy to navigate, and they tried to be as flexible as possible with his schedule while still wanting to maximize having the best tutors for that subject,” she said. “I felt like the whole process was very streamlined. They know what they’re doing and are experts at this.”

When test time came around again, the family saw results.

“His score, which was already good, went up four points, and it definitely opened up more avenues for him,” his mom said.

The student-athlete began receiving interest from schools such as Johns Hopkins University and the University of Chicago. While he likely will end up going a different route, “scholarshipwise, it makes a huge difference,” she said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity and very thankful we pursued it and have nothing but good things to say.”

Other parents and students report similarly strong results from Sylvan’s ACT test prep, said Michelle McGuckin, co-owner of the Sioux Falls location.

“We’ve had students who come in and scored super low and just need to get to a point where they will be accepted to a school, and we have people who scored well, but they want that scholarship, they want to get into a certain college, and in South Dakota especially, there are a lot of scholarship opportunities that open up with your ACT score,” she said.

“You can spend $1,000 on ACT prep and improve enough to get $6,500 over four years with the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship, for example, so that’s a no-brainer. Plus, you’re learning study and test-taking skills that will help you all throughout the rest of high school and college.”

Students begin with a free diagnostic test to assess where they need the most help. From there, highly trained teachers who know the material work through it with students at an individual pace.

“The student prep book by Sylvan also is outstanding,” McGuckin added. “We’ve been doing this a long time; there are a lot of tools that come with it that set you up for success.”

Students also receive access to a personalized online learning program to supplement their classroom prep, which includes:

Thousands of detailed video lessons on how to approach ACT test questions so there aren’t any surprises on test day.

Subject-specific video lessons to help improve the biggest areas of need.

A vocabulary-building tool to conquer the extensive reading required on the ACT.

Full-length, timed practice tests to prepare for the pace and format of the ACT and build confidence for test day.

Is your student planning to take the ACT test in December? Sylvan has a new six-week session starting Oct. 25, running for six Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. leading up to the test.

“It’s really all going to be fresh in your mind, so you have the best chance of being successful on your test,” McGuckin said.

Sessions are capped at 12 students and offered at a rate of $985, saving families more than $200 off the regular price. Call Sylvan at 605-362-4885 to reserve a spot. Looking ahead to spring, an identical session will be offered beginning Feb. 28 and ending April 11 for the test April 17.

Sylvan also will offer an ACT test prep voucher at the Master’s Touch Auction for Sioux Falls Christian on Nov. 7.

“You get as much out of this program as you want,” McGuckin said. “Students spend a lot of time preparing with us for this test, and it shows in the scores. If you commit the time, your scores will go up.”