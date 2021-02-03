Dollar General opens in Harrisburg

Staff
4 mins ago

Feb. 3, 2021

Dollar General has opened a new store in Harrisburg.

It’s filled with brand-name products and includes everything from groceries and cleaning products to kitchenware and home decor. The majority of products are more than $1.

The new building is at 105 S. Cliff Ave., just south of Casey’s.

The grand-opening date hasn’t been set, but it’s typically a couple of weeks after the first day, which was Jan. 28.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The first hour is designated for seniors and others who are vulnerable to COVID-19. Masks are required.

Self-checkout lanes are available.

The store accepts EBT payments from shoppers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.

Tennessee-based Dollar General has more than 16,700 stores in 46 states. There are 14 locations in the Sioux Falls area.

The newest offering in Harrisburg is Dollar General.

