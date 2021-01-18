Dollar Tree opens in former Pier 1 site

0 shares Share

Jan. 18, 2021

Dollar Tree’s transformation of the former Pier 1 Imports store is completed.

The national retailer has opened its fifth store in Sioux Falls at 3801 W. 49th St., just south of The Empire Mall.

The grand opening, which will feature special items not available at the other stores, will be during the last weekend in January.

The 10,900-square-foot store is filled with cleaning supplies, housewares, health and beauty products, party supplies, toys, foods, seasonal merchandise and more.

It features frozen and refrigerated foods and the Snack Zone.

The greeting card section includes Expressions from Hallmark, and there’s a 20-foot section of Crafter’s Square.

Everything is $1 or less.

The store accepts EBT payments from shoppers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.

Dollar Tree has a staff of 15 and is looking to hire five more employees.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first hour of business is reserved for the most vulnerable customers. Masks are required.

Customers who shop online can get free shipping with in-store pickup.

Work begins Tuesday to start setting up the next Dollar Tree that will open in Sioux Falls. That new building is in the Westown Marketplace at 41st Street and Marion Road.