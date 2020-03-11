Dollar Tree to add south Sioux Falls store

- Retail
- Real Estate
- Food & Drink
- In-Depth
- Videos
- More
March 11, 2020
Dollar Tree plans to build its newest location in south Sioux Falls.
The dollar store will anchor a new retail center near 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue being developed by Van Buskirk Cos.
It’s located on the south side of 85th east of Soo Sports.
Dollar Tree is a common co-tenant near Walmart stores, which is what attracted the retailer to the site, according to Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who represents Dollar Tree.
“We’ve been trying to secure a south-side site for Dollar Tree for a couple years now,” Tysdal said. “We’re very happy to have a location in this rapidly expanding retail area.”
The new retail center will include two smaller spaces that are for lease and a lot that could be ideal for a quick-service restaurant, he said.
“This area continues to have steady growth, and there is good interest from retailers,” he said. “For many restaurants and retailers who have both east-side and west-side locations, this is a logical south-side option for expansion.”
Dollar Tree has three existing stores in Sioux Falls and announced plans last year to build a fourth store next to the coming Fareway at 41st Street and Ellis Road.
Dollar Tree is under construction on 85th Street and expects to be open later this year.
Dollar Tree plans to build its newest location in south Sioux Falls.