Dollar Tree to add south Sioux Falls store

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 11, 2020

Dollar Tree plans to build its newest location in south Sioux Falls.

The dollar store will anchor a new retail center near 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue being developed by Van Buskirk Cos.

It’s located on the south side of 85th east of Soo Sports.

Dollar Tree is a common co-tenant near Walmart stores, which is what attracted the retailer to the site, according to Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who represents Dollar Tree.

“We’ve been trying to secure a south-side site for Dollar Tree for a couple years now,” Tysdal said. “We’re very happy to have a location in this rapidly expanding retail area.”

The new retail center will include two smaller spaces that are for lease and a lot that could be ideal for a quick-service restaurant, he said.

“This area continues to have steady growth, and there is good interest from retailers,” he said. “For many restaurants and retailers who have both east-side and west-side locations, this is a logical south-side option for expansion.”

Dollar Tree has three existing stores in Sioux Falls and announced plans last year to build a fourth store next to the coming Fareway at 41st Street and Ellis Road.

Dollar Tree is under construction on 85th Street and expects to be open later this year.