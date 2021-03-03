Dollar Tree’s sixth location in Sioux Falls opens in southwest

157 shares Share

March 3, 2020

The first retailer in the new Westown Marketplace in southwest Sioux Falls has opened.

Dollar Tree’s sixth store in the city is in a stand-alone building in the development at 41st Street and Ellis Road.

The 10,000-square-foot store is filled with cleaning supplies, housewares, health and beauty products, party supplies, toys, foods, seasonal merchandise and more.

It features frozen and refrigerated foods and Dollar Tree’s Snack Zone and Crafter’s Square sections.

Everything is $1 or less. The store accepts EBT payments from shoppers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first hour of business is reserved for the most vulnerable customers. Masks are required.

Customers who shop online can get free shipping with in-store pickup.

The newest store opened just weeks after the Dollar Tree in the former Pier 1 Imports building at 3801 W. 49th St.

And there’s likely more to come.

“We are continuing to work on adding sites not only in Sioux Falls but throughout South Dakota,” said commercial broker Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who represents the national retailer in the state. “They perform well in our market, which is why they look to open more here.”

Dollar Tree won’t be the only retailer at the 25-acre Westown Marketplace for very long. Fareway is scheduled to open later this month, Tysdal said.

And more businesses are coming.

“Grocery-anchored center are attractive to retailers because of the activity and daily traffic they generate,” Tysdal said.

There’s a strip center under construction along Ellis Road, and other projects are in the works.

“In the last month, we’ve put four parcels, out lots to the grocery store, under contract,” he said. “You’ll see more retail, food and neighborhood services going out there later this year.”