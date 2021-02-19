Downtown arcade bar is back open

0 shares Share

Feb. 19, 2021

The Bonus Round Bar has reopened downtown after shutting down last year because of the pandemic.

The arcade bar initially closed its locations at 127 W. 10th St. and 803 S. Cliff Ave. when the pandemic began and opened sporadically during the summer for special events.

“Shutting down for us as the owners and parents of little ones was the best thing for us and I think for the business probably the best thing long term to come back at it with a fresh head,” co-owner Isak Anderson said.

The downtown location reopened this month with an enhanced focus on pinball and craft beer.

There are four pinball machines, and “that number will grow,” Anderson said.

“We also have some new vendors, and we’re collaborating with The Pinball Room, so I’ve got games there, and they have games here.”

The Pinball Room is attached to Boss’ Pizza & Chicken at 2111 S. Minnesota Ave., and the plan is to hold competitions with The Bonus Round.

The Bonus Round will continue to carry pizza from Walt’s Homestyle Foods in Yankton and offer six craft beers on tap, starting with half local and half regional beers.

“We work with all the local breweries, and we’ll be doing events with them,” Anderson said.

The Bonus Round also will host a comedy show on the last Sunday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. The first date is Feb. 28.

Anderson added he’s excited about Glacial Lakes Distillery opening a taproom just to the west of Bonus Round this summer.

“That was another thing that made reopening sooner than later more obvious because we have that to look forward to,” he said.

The Cliff Avenue location is still closed.

Hours downtown are 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.