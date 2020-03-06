Downtown boutique closes for ownership change

0 shares Share

March 6, 2020

Downtown boutique TH Grey is closed for an ownership change.

Trish Tilberg started selling women’s clothing online in 2016 and moved into the storefront at 330 S. Phillips Ave. in August 2017.

The new owner is starting with her own inventory, so Tilberg marked down her merchandise last week before closing the doors Sunday. Remaining items are available online at thgrey.com.

“TH Grey has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I wouldn’t trade for the world,” Tilberg posted on social media. “Thank you so much for the support through all of these years! I’ve learned and grown so much through this process and genuinely appreciate each and every one of you.”

This story will be updated when we’re able to reach the new owner.