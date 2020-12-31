Downtown Burger Battle lands big benefactor: Here’s your guide to biggest year ever

0 shares Share

Dec. 31, 2020

What could make the annual Downtown Burger Battle even bigger than a record number of restaurants?

How about the chance to give back every time you buy a burger.

MarketBeat is donating $1 for every burger sold in the competition to Call to Freedom, a nonprofit that provides supportive services for victims and survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The business already supported the development of a burger in the battle, backing newcomer Chef Lance’s on Phillips in creating a ground brisket and pork belly patty topped with Stensland Family Farms sharp cheddar, local pork belly flanks, spicy pickle mayonnaise, custom-grown baby romaine from Dakota Mushrooms & Microgreens, and locally grown Roma tomatoes on a custom Breadsmith onion bun.

“Our intent with the MarketBeat burger project is to support the work of downtown businesses, highlight the work of a critical nonprofit community and have some fun,” MarketBeat founder Matt Paulson said.

“Expanding our donation to involve every restaurant participating in the burger battle will highlight the work of Call to Freedom in a greater way.”

Last year, 19,000 burgers were sold.

This year, 24 burgers from downtown restaurants will go head-to-head in the competition, which starts Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 31. Participants order and rate burgers through the DTSF digital passport app. Download it here.

The categories include patty, creativity, toppings, bun and customer service.

For the complete participant guide, click here.

Eating 24 burgers in one month would be a challenge for most people, so Sioux Falls Food Tours has organized a way to sample 20 of them. The business is offering an outing to sample four of the entries every Saturday.

The Downtown Burger Battle is sponsored by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.