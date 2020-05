0 shares Share

Downtown businesses are being asked to pull in street furniture and volunteers are being called to help them prepare ahead of protests expected tonight.

Patio furniture, signs and flower baskets all need to be taken down and put away, according to the Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. organization in a message to its membership.

Volunteers willing to help businesses are being asked to meet at the parking lot at First Avenue and 11th Street behind Dakotah Bank.

A protest is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. It has local ties, and local representatives have posted online it is intended to be a peaceful protest.

But the Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. organization said it has information that multiple buses of protestors are coming in from Fargo, where there was damage to buildings and vehicles last night.