Downtown cancels Parade of Lights

Nov. 20, 2020

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. has canceled the 2020 Parade of Lights “to ensure public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the organization said in a statement.

The parade was scheduled for Nov. 27.

“Downtown is an enchanting place to experience during the holidays. This year, however, the Parade of Lights will not be part of the holiday offerings,” DTSF president Joe Batcheller said in a statement.

The downtown organization had planned a stationary parade where visitors would have walked around to see the floats instead of standing in one place while they drove by.

It would have been the 29th annual holiday parade.

The Washington Pavilion still plans to hold a lighting for its new outdoor Christmas tree at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tonight, the lights will be turned on for Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. The free annual display, with holiday music on FM 97.7, will be lit up from 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 10. The Visitor Information Center will be open until 9 each night for a bird’s-eye view.