Oct. 13, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Sept. 21 was $700,000 for a condominium in the Jones421 Building on North Phillips Avenue.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Sept. 21:

10. (tie) 112 W. St. Andrews Drive, $525,000

10. (tie) 7412 S. Kenton Lane, $525,000

9. 1900 S. Bill Drive, $528,500

8. 5305 S. Sundowner Ave., $534,000

7. 27339 Ridgeway Road, Harrisburg; $535,000

6. 1316 W. Wicklow Court, $558,500

5. 7405 E. Donnelly Drive, $575,000

4. 9501 W. Lakeside Circle, $585,000

3. 804 S. Buckeye Ave., $591,500

2. 2704 E. Slaten Park Circle, $635,000

1. 421 N. Phillips Ave. (unit), $700,000