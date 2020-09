0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Parlour Ice Cream House won’t be open again until spring.

The ice cream shop on the first floor of Washington Square has decided to close for the season, after staying open last winter.

Parlour Ice Cream will be carried at CH Patisserie, which has the same owners, as well as Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Avera on Louise and other locations that will be announced in the future, the shop said.