Downtown Parker Block building offers street-level office, on-site parking

March 18, 2020

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Ryan Tysdal, Van Buskirk Cos.

This available office space in the Parker Block building on Main Avenue combines a sought-after downtown location with an even more sought-after amenity: parking.

“Much of the office space in the downtown area is found in larger office buildings or on a second level above retail suites. This is a great opportunity for an office tenant looking for street-level space,” said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who has the space listed for lease.

“Sometimes, office tenants who have clients coming and going through the day search for street-level office space, which can be hard to find.”

The space at 317 N. Main Ave. is 2,800 square feet and features eight offices, a conference room, reception area, kitchenette and two in-suite restrooms.

The building also has on-site parking available.

“Having a parking lot next to the building is absolutely a draw for potential tenants. Plus, the property is adjacent to a city-owned parking lot if a tenant has additional parking needs,” Tysdal said.

In addition to the parking lots, Main Avenue has metered parking directly in front of the building on both sides of the street.

“It’s a best-case scenario for downtown parking.”

With such close proximity to the Minnehaha County Courthouse, it could be an ideal location for a law firm, according to Tysdal. “There are also many creative shops in the area, so that is another viable tenant category,” Tysdal added.

Parker Block — first-floor floor plan

The Parker Block was built in 1889 and completely renovated in 2006, including all new mechanical, data and building systems. “It’s like a ‘brand-new’ 100-year-old building,” Tysdal said.

The space is listed for $3,150 per month. Click here to download the marketing flier from Van Buskirk Cos.

So far, activity in commercial real estate is continuing despite adjustments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tysdal said.

“Commercial real estate lends itself well to social distancing, which is one of the reasons I think we’re seeing the industry operate with a ‘business as usual’ attitude. I’ve barely left my home since last week, but that hasn’t had any impact on the deals I am working on,” he said.

“This week, we have easily replaced in-person meetings with conference calls. Since much of my regular correspondence during any normal week was via phone and email already, working remotely hasn’t impacted business at all.”

Although it’s early, Tysdal said he expects tenants, landlords and lenders will work together to get through hardship created by COVID-19.

“If there’s a ‘silver lining’ of a global pandemic, it’s that we’re all in this together – and that’s the spirit I’ve seen in the commercial real estate industry,” he said.

“I think the reason many investors and retailers remain confident is that there is a general consensus that this is a finite event that will have an end in the somewhat foreseeable future. I’ve had several conversations this week with brokers, retailers, bankers and appraisers – no one has reported any signs the market will come to a screeching halt.”

For additional leasing information, contact Ryan Tysdal at 605-376-0127 or ryan@vbclink.com.