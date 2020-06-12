Downtown plans summer events despite COVID-19

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

June 12, 2020

The schedule is shorter, and some events have been delayed or rescheduled, but many familiar downtown traditions will still be back this year.

Moonlight Movies start Saturday at Fawick Park. They begin at dusk and are free. COVID-19 safety precautions include sanitizing stations, social distancing measures and recommended mask usage.

Participants can bring their own blanket or chair and purchase popcorn, candy, soda and water on site.

The Moonlight Movies schedule includes:

June 13: Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

June 20: Field of Dreams (1989)

June 27: James & the Giant Peach (1996)

July 11: Frozen II (2019)

July 18: Rocky (1976)

July 25: Aladdin (2019)

Aug. 1: Secret Life of Pets II (2019)

Aug. 8: Back to the Future (1985)

Aug. 22: Superman (1978)

Aug. 29: The Goonies (1985)

No alcohol, smoking or littering is allowed at Fawick Park. Parental discretion is advised; some movies may not be suitable for children of all age levels.

Other upcoming downtown events include:

First Friday East Bank Block Party: July 3

Crazy Days: July 17 and 18

Downtown Loft Tour: July 18

First Friday East Bank Block Party: Aug. 7

Riverfest: Aug. 15

605 Made Night Market: Aug. 22

First Friday East Bank Block Party: Sept. 4

Sidewalk Arts Festival: Sept. 12

Germanfest: Sept. 12 (Organizers are planning for it but monitoring the COVID-19 situation.)

For times and other details as they become available, click here.