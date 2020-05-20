Downtown restaurant, wine shop holds moving sale

0 shares Share

Luciano’s North is moving on from its downtown location of nearly a decade.

The restaurant was founded in Sioux City by Ray Hoffman, who expanded to Sioux Falls in 2011.

His space at 421 N. Phillips Ave. includes a restaurant, bar and area for selling wine.

“Age once in awhile catches up,” he said of the decision to move on. “It has nothing to do with the environment today. It’s something I’ve planned awhile.”

He’s taking some time off and hopes to find a new location for just the wine shop.

“Eventually, I’d like to have just a wine shop in Sioux Falls and Sioux City and maybe wherever I retire,” he said.

“I love the wine. I love the people and my regular customers.”

In the meantime, he’s seeing a lot of them thanks to a big inventory sale. Wine is priced starting at 55 percent for a case of mix-and-match bottles. In some cases, it’s as low as $4 per bottle. Everything is at least 30 percent off.

“The high end has gone really fast, and the other side the last few days has really been cooking,” Hoffman said.

There is interest in the space but nothing final yet.

Hoffman plans to continue selling wine at least through Saturday. He’s generally there between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.