Downtown Sioux Falls announces annual awards

Feb. 26, 2021

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. has recognized three individuals and organizations with its annual awards.

Steve Metli Visionary Award: Jeff Scherschligt and the Railyard Flats building

This award recognizes forward-thinkers and innovators who have made an impact on downtown.

Scherschlight was honored for turning dreams, plans and vision into reality. His downtown projects include Cherapa Place and Railyard Flats in addition to owning the Carpenter Building.

When Railyard Flats opens in July, it will bring a new, innovative and sustainable timber construction method to downtown and to Sioux Falls.

“I can’t think of a more deserving person of this award,” DTSF president Joe Batcheller said, recognizing Scherschligt and Railyard Flats for “a commitment to show confidence in the future of the community.”

Carole Pagones Vitality Award: Jim Clark, SculptureWalk

This award recognizes an individual or small business that has reenergized and engaged the downtown community.

Clark was honored for spending nearly two decades as a champion for the arts in the Sioux Falls community, leading to the one-of-a-kind SculptureWalk attraction for residents and visitors. Through his efforts, more than 800 sculptures have been brought to downtown Sioux Falls.

“He has cemented his legacy in the downtown community,” incoming DTSF board president Anita Wetsch said.

Spirit of Downtown Award: John Swedeen, board chair of the Sioux Falls State Theatre Co.

The State Theatre reopened in late 2020 after decades of effort, led most recently by Swedeen, and now serves as an additional amenity and visitor draw for downtown Sioux Falls.

“They championed the right people at the right time to get involved along with their determination and drive to carry it across the finish line,” DTSF board member Vaney Hariri said.

“His leadership, motivation and dedication are indispensable to the success of this project,” added Allison Weiland, the State Theatre’s executive director.

“He embodies the spirit of what a downtown should be: inspiring, engaging and fun.”

