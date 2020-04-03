Downtown Sioux Falls keeps First Friday alive with virtual promotions

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 3, 2020

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is promoting today’s monthly First Friday event as a virtual shopping and entertainment experience.

Chelsea’s Boutique will be live on Facebook from 7 to 8 p.m. with models showcasing “date night” outfits and discounts on online purchases. The shop on Phillips Avenue has been open since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but is temporarily closings its door at 4 p.m. today. Online sales will continue.

Books n Brewz Pizzeria at Eighth and Weber is closing permanently after today, but it’s going out with a party. Pizzas will be available for curbside pickup from 3 p.m. until they’re gone. The final day’s charge for food will be a freewill donation. Witt Hdykitt/Victor Faini will be on stage performing live on Facebook from 6 to 8 p.m. and possibly longer if enough viewers are watching.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. recently gave out its first round of financial aid to downtown businesses that are members of the organization and is taking applications for the second round of assistance.

Each round provides $1,000 grants, and businesses that received money in the first round can apply again. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Monday. Applications are available at dtsf.com.

Here are links to other deals happening for Friday Friday and throughout the coming days:

605 Running Co. $20+$20=$10 gift card promo

Chelsea’s Daily Deal: 30 percent off featured item

Coffea Roasterie: 10 percent off all beans and brewing retail items online and in store. Use code online: SOCIAL DISTANCING 2020

Custom Easter baskets from Child’s Play Toys: Free local delivery or curbside pickup

Fernson Brewing fift card promo

Great Outdoor Store: Make a purchase of $75 or more and the Great Outdoor Store and The North Face will give you a $15 DTSF gift card. If you purchase an item from The North Face, you will receive an additional gift with purchase. This offer is valid while supplies last.

Ode to Food and Drinks: Wine cellar blowout sale

Severance Brewing: Bowl for Business discount

The Source Roastery + Taproom: 10 percent off retail beans both in store and online